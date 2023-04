CBC

Draydin Cyr is still getting used to his new title: Mr. Cyr. But the 22-year-old teaching intern is comfortable at Mother Teresa Middle School (MTSM) in Regina. He used to be a student there. "I didn't know that I would be coming back here. But it's definitely been something that I've imagined or dreamt about," he said. In fact, CBC News interviewed him at the school in 2013 — when he was just 13 years old — and he said he wanted to become a teacher and a coach. "I can pass on to others my knowl