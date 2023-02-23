News reporter, 9-year-old killed in Central Florida shooting

CBC

A 14-year-old girl and a woman were found dead inside a home in Richmond, about 20 kilometres south of Vancouver, on Monday. Police were called to a home in the 6500 block of Barnard Drive on Feb. 20 in response to a report of a deceased woman, according to the RCMP. Responders found the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl inside the home. Investigators said the pair are related but did not say how or reveal how they had died. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) ha