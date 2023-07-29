News To Go: July 29, 2023
News To Go: July 29, 2023
Nova Scotia RCMP say they believe the body of a man who went missing while tubing on Gold River in Lunenburg County earlier this week has been found.At about 7:25 a.m. Friday, a resident spotted a body floating in the water where Gold River meets the ocean, according to police.RCMP and crews from the Western Shore Fire Department retrieved the body.The remains have tentatively been identified as those of the 31-year-old tuber who went missing on Monday.The medical examiner's office is working to
Thousands of homes remained without power into Thursday after a major storm swept powerful wind gusts through parts of southwestern Ontario, toppling trees onto houses and wreaking widespread damage on power lines. Hydro One reported power outages for more than 7,000 customers as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday concentrated around the hard-hit regions of Essex County and Chatham-Kent. Mary Ann Rampersaud said she witnessed some of the worst damage in the small community of Harrow, where the storm passed t
The attack sent the 17-year-old worker to a Tennessee hospital, officials said.
“The man is lucky to be alive,” officials said.
He was about 100 miles out from Galveston, Texas, when he spotted the incredibly rare sea creature.
Jennifer Odom was found dead six days after disappearing in 1993, the sheriff said.
"I often wonder if people realize that marrying the wrong mate can destroy their life. The fact that most don’t keeps me up at night."
Officers searching the apartment of a Chicago man accused of fatally stabbing a man on a restaurant's roof discovered the body of a young woman in his refrigerator earlier this month, authorities said. Brandon Sanders, 33, has not been charged in the death of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18, whose beaten body was found in early July in a refrigerator at his apartment in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood. Prosecutors said surveillance footage shows Sanders climbing a stairwell on May 12 to a rooftop where Katanic was working on a cooler compressor atop Tahoora Sweets & Bakery.
Defence claims the grand jury that indicted Kohberger in May was ‘misled as to the standard of proof’
Shai Howes and Oisin Barrett were both just 15 when they killed Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester in December 2021.
Warnings about the imminent collapse of an ocean system, imagined in the film The Day After Tomorrow, should not cause despair, climate scientists have said.
Trump's former fixer speculated his ex-boss is freaking out as legal heat intensifies and a third indictment looms.
The parents of the two boys in Lafeyette, Indiana, were cahrged with neglect and drug-related offenses after the klling in March.
Rounds of severe storms could spark a risk for tornadoes for some areas during the day on Friday
Montreal police say they've found the body of a man sought in connection with a double homicide early Thursday after the bodies of a mother and daughter were found dead in a home. The bodies of the 56-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter were found inside a property in a residential area of the southwest borough of Lachine. Late Thursday, police confirmed a body taken out of the water was that of the 59-year-old husband of the female victim and the father of the preteen girl and that he
TORONTO — An anti-racism trainer accused of denigrating a Toronto principal who later died by suicide welcomed a review launched by Ontario's education minister, saying the allegations against her are false and mischaracterize what happened during two training sessions. Kike Ojo-Thompson, the founder and CEO of a diversity consultancy group -- whose listed clients include major corporations, government ministries and national media organizations -- said she would co-operate fully with an investi
A disturbance just east of Jacksonville will bring rain to Florida.
"I knew something bad was going to happen and no one would help us," the baby's father told Fox 23
The people facing a $300 million class-action lawsuit for organizing the 2022 convoy protests in Ottawa are attempting to have the case quashed altogether, or moved out of Canada's capital.Lawyers representing convoy organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and 10 other parties are preparing to argue the lawsuit should be dismissed because the legal action against them unduly limits their freedom of expression in a matter of public interest.The lawyer representing Pat King, another convoy organizer,
After the man was arrested, police also found a hidden camera in the restroom, prosecutors said.