News To Go: July 29, 2023

The Canadian Press

Montreal police say they've found the body of a man sought in connection with a double homicide early Thursday after the bodies of a mother and daughter were found dead in a home. The bodies of the 56-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter were found inside a property in a residential area of the southwest borough of Lachine. Late Thursday, police confirmed a body taken out of the water was that of the 59-year-old husband of the female victim and the father of the preteen girl and that he