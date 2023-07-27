News Chopper 12 overflies shooting in Kenosha driveway
According to police, an officer with nine years of experience fired their firearm, striking the suspect
Alicia Navarro, 18, shows up at a police station in Montana more than 1,000 miles from her home.
“The man is lucky to be alive,” officials said.
Trump's former fixer speculated his ex-boss is freaking out as legal heat intensifies and a third indictment looms.
Prince Harry’s phone hacking case against News Group Newspapers (NGN) has been thrown out by a judge who ruled that only part of his lawsuit will go to trial at the High Court.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThe breakdown of the Hunter Biden plea deal may contain silver linings for both the defendant and for the U.S. Department of Justice.Federal District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika tanked the deal today, after what was expected to be a straightforward hearing turned into three hours of drama where the plea deal was off, on, and finally postponed altogether.Judge Noreika initially expressed concern over the scope of the plea agreement, aris
The parents of the two boys in Lafeyette, Indiana, were cahrged with neglect and drug-related offenses after the klling in March.
TORONTO — Stephen Taub says he knew exactly where a Range Rover stolen from his Toronto driveway was located, thanks to a tracking device. But he had to travel all the way to Montreal himself to recover it. Taub, a 64-year-old investment banker who lives in Toronto's affluent Forest Hill neighbourhood, said two Range Rovers were stolen from his driveway in the past year -- thefts that highlight how difficult it is for owners to get their vehicles back, if at all. Taub said thieves stole his firs
TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog says a 44-year-old man suspected of murder allegedly shot at officers and killed a police dog before he was shot by a Toronto officer. The Special Investigations Unit says Toronto police responded to an apartment building on Dixon Road near Kipling Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday in an attempt to locate and arrest a 44-year-old man for murder. The SIU says the man allegedly fled the property, shot at officers and was later tracked down in a nearby backyar
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Authorities have arrested a 21-year-old man in Mexico who is accused of committing a string of brutal assaults on women across Los Angeles, dubbing him a “horrible deviant.”L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna named suspect Sergio Andrew Garcia in a press conference Wednesday announcing his capture and arrest, after help from the Mexican government locating Garcia in Tijuana and assisting with his apprehension.Garcia has been the subject of a police manhunt sin
A high school student who stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted a police officer and sat in a Senate floor chair reserved for the vice president was sentenced on Wednesday to one year in prison. Georgia resident Bruno Joseph Cua was 18 when he attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, making him one of the youngest people charged in the riot. Before learning his sentence, Cua apologized for his actions and told U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss that he is ashamed of his role in a mob's “attack on democracy.”
The ex-boyfriend of the girl’s mom taught the 14-year-old “how to live as a homeless person,” cops say.
Mohammed Shah Subhani’s body was rolled up in a carpet and transported to woodland in Buckinghamshire, where it was burnt and buried.
A man charged with murdering a woman who was found dead in eastern Ontario decades ago told police investigating the cold case that he dumped her body in a river, U.S. court documents show. The details of Rodney Mervyn Nichols' conversation with Ontario Provincial Police at a Florida retirement home are contained in court documents filed this week as Nichols was arrested Tuesday. OPP have charged Nichols, of Hollywood, Fla., with murder in the death of Jewell 'Lalla' Langford, referred to as Lal
The search for a man who went missing while tubing on Lunenburg County's Gold River on Monday has ended, as officials say they believe the man was swept out to sea.The 31-year-old was tubing with two other men on the river northwest of Chester, N.S., when his tube capsized. He was last seen drifting down the river holding on to the tube. The other two men made it to shore.RCMP said Wednesday they have concluded an "exhaustive" search that included an RCMP helicopter and police dogs, the military
The former Trump adviser had a welcoming ear on Newsmax after Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to tax charges.
Yulia told CNN her son lasted just three weeks on the frontline; the Russian defense ministry later recorded his death as the day he left prison.
They will never be considered for release unless there are exceptional compassionate grounds to warrant it.
Police called it a “tragic situation.”
The Tennessee sheriff’s deputies are facing federal charges over their use of force, prosecutors said.
High school principal and 4 employees arrested