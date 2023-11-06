News bulletin 2023/11/06 06:07

“When a defendant honestly believes he can’t possibly get a fair trial from the judge, one of the tactics is to antagonize the judge to a point of causing reversible errors,” celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz says of the strategy
Paul Hennessy/Anadolu via Getty ImagesAlready looking ahead to the public unrest his hypothetical re-election could cause, Donald Trump and his allies are reportedly circling an idea to invoke the Insurrection Act on his first day in office, deploying the military to act as domestic law enforcement. The Washington Post reported Sunday that the drafting of such plans has largely been “unofficially outsourced” to a coalition of right-wing think tanks working under the title “Project 2025,” accordi
Kinzinger said if Trump is reelected he would select an attorney general willing to disregard the Constitution. Trump clashed with both of his attorneys general, Jeff Sessions and William Barr.
Michael Cohen, former Trump ally and attorney, slammed former President Trump’s sons’ recent testimony in the New York civil fraud trial. Cohen joined MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to talk about the former president, his sons and the ongoing fraud trial that he previously testified in. Cohen said he believes both Trump children lied under oath…
Some observers worry about "catastrophic" consequences from the alliance.
"They intentionally tested the system but accidentally tested the weak points in 2020," Kinzinger said of the former president and his allies.
Mary Trump, former President Trump’s niece, took a swing at the judge overseeing her uncle’s trial in relation to the handling of classified documents in a video posted Friday. “In Florida, in the trial of the classified documents, the situation is much worse,” Trump said in the video posted to her Substack, “The Good in…
Ukraine’s counter offensive had to achieve strategic breakthrough against Russian defences or inflict sufficient attrition to cause a collapse of enemy forces while at the same time energising Western countries to maintain their support. That had to be accomplished before the winter rains set in and armoured manoeuvre became unsustainable. Well, we’re there now and there has been no such breakthrough or attrition.
Ex-president’s legal team argues ‘Court should not permit the prosecution to address Constitutional issues for 60 pages’
Donald Trump has testified in court as a football owner, casino builder and airline buyer. Conditioned by decades of trials and legal disputes, Trump is now poised to reprise his role as witness under extraordinary circumstances: as a former Republican president fighting to save the real estate empire that vaulted him to stardom and the White House. Trump is set to testify Monday at his New York civil fraud trial, taking the stand in a deeply personal matter that is central his image as a successful businessman and threatens to cost him control of marquee properties such as Trump Tower.
While Trump jokes that his former attorney is so loyal, the feds could put him in “solitary” confinement and he still wouldn’t say anything negative about his idol
Israeli heritage minister Amichai Eliyahu has been suspended from Cabinet meetings after suggesting dropping a nuclear weapon on Gaza.
In 2023’s Moore v. Harper, the court rejected the independent state legislature theory that Johnson used to try to justify voting to steal the 2020 election.
Russian troops said they were eating "monotonous food" and couldn't even boil a mug of tea for fear of alerting Ukrainian forces.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Sunday acknowledged President Biden was the “legitimately elected president” as Republicans continue to be peppered with questions about whether the 2020 election was legitimate. Pressed by ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos on whether the 2020 election was stolen, Youngkin said, “Well, I’ve consistently said that Joe Biden was legitimately elected…
In an interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson, Queen Rania of Jordan weighs in on the Israeli-Hamas war, underscoring what she says is the root cause of the conflict.
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie was booed while walking on stage at the Florida Republican Party’s Freedom Summit event on Saturday. “Now look, every one of those boos, everyone one of those cat calls, everyone one of those yells will not … solve one problem we face in this country,” Christie said. “Your anger against…
The "Midnight Cowboy" actor said he was "disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God's honor, God's truths."
A video capturing the moment of the Ukrainian Air Force's Nov. 4 missile attack hit the shipyard in Russian-occupied Kerch was published by the Krymsky Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel.
Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders responds to calls from some progressives for a ceasefire in the Middle East in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.