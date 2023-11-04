News bulletin 2023/11/04 11:07

The footage release by Hamas' militant wing gives a sense of the guerrilla tactics the group is deploying against Israeli's tanks.
There have not been many occasions like it, fewer still for the speech of an unelected cleric and militia leader.
The former first daughter claims that being scheduled to appear in court “in the middle of a school week” is “undue hardship” for her.
The presence of the female clerk has sparked an ongoing courtroom feud.
Donald Trump owns over 100 trademarks in China, more than any other country by far, including the United States.
CNNCNN anchor Kate Bolduan came prepared with receipts on Friday when Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) attempted to dismiss the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office’s analysis that the House GOP’s Israel aid bill would add $26.8 billion to the national budget deficit.While the South Carolina lawmaker fumed that he has “very little confidence in the CBO” because they “have an agenda to back up whatever view” the Biden administration presents, Bolduan pointed out that Norman previously touted the offic
Jonathan Ernst / GettyA reckoning is coming for the Biden’s administration’s partnership with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government in Israel.While the immediate support the U.S. showed for Israel in the wake of Hamas’ wanton atrocities of Oct. 7 was humane and appropriate, founded (as New York magazine’s Jonathan Chait has noted) in President Joe Biden’s moral decency, that very same Biden character trait will very likely soon require a rift with Netanyahu. That is because the Is
Rep. Chellie Pingree cleared up "a couple of things" with Greene after the Republican said Democrats were trying to "erase our history."
Eric Trump reacted angrily when grilled in court over his father’s financial statements, as he claimed he knew little about the documents at the heart of the family business’ $250 million (£205 million) civil fraud trial.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge cited former President Donald Trump’s “repeated public statements” Friday among reasons why a jury will be anonymous when it considers damages stemming from a defamation lawsuit by a writer who says Trump sexually abused her in the 1990s. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued an order establishing that the jury to be chosen for the January trial in Manhattan will be transported by the U.S. Marshals Service. “In view of Mr. Trump’s repeated public statements with r
The GOP presidential campaign has taken a turn for the weird.
The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah warned the United States on Friday that preventing a regional conflict depended on stopping the Israeli attack on Gaza, and said there was a possibility of fighting on the Lebanese front turning into a full-fledged war. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in his first speech since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7, also threatened Israel's main ally the United States, hinting his Iran-backed group was ready to confront U.S. warships in the Mediterranean.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville's arrogance, comparing his former job as a football coach to the life-and-death decisions faced by Gen. Eric Smith, is stunning.
Guest host Charlemagne Tha God riffs on why the ex-president’s son might be innocent in the ongoing civil fraud trial The post ‘Daily Show’ Says the ‘Only Fraud’ Donald Trump Jr. Is Capable of ‘Is Pretending a Beard Is a Jawline’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
The MSNBC anchor couldn’t believe an Instagram post from the GOP senator after clashing with the Department of Homeland Security secretary.
David Jolly’s warning involved immigration hardliner Stephen Miller.
FBIA federal judge appointed by Donald Trump slapped a fellow Trump-appointee with a hefty prison sentence Friday, deciding former marine and State Department official Federico Klein deserved 70 months in the clink for storming the Capitol and striking officers with a riot shield. Klein, 44, was convicted of eight felonies in July. His charges stemmed from the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, where prosecutors said Klein was in the first wave of rioters who attacked and pushed past police to b
Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, has issued a stark warning to Poland, denouncing it as a “dangerous adversary of Moscow” and implying the possibility of a “loss of statehood,” which in turn produced a testy response from Warsaw.
The US Defense Department believes the Chinese People’s Liberation Army is developing a new Intercontinental Ballistic Missile. That is, a heavy, multi-stage missile that leaves the Earth’s atmosphere and travels around the world at huge velocities before re-entering and descending toward its target at 20 times the speed of sound. Such missiles normally have a nuclear warhead: but this one, uniquely, would be armed with conventional explosives.
So far its response has been contained, but fears remain its involvement may widen the conflict.