News bulletin 2023/11/03 09:19

The former first daughter claims that being scheduled to appear in court “in the middle of a school week” is “undue hardship” for her.
The presence of the female clerk has sparked an ongoing courtroom feud.
Kristy Greenberg explained why the former president's son "can't have it both ways" with his civil fraud trial testimony.
Eric Trump, one of two sons entrusted to run Donald Trump’s real estate empire, swore Thursday that he was never involved with financial statements that New York state lawyers say fraudulently puffed up the ex-president’s wealth and the worth of the family business.
The former president's argument didn't wash with Laurence Tribe.
The former president’s latest video contains a strange claim about his plans for the nation.
The GOP presidential campaign has taken a turn for the weird.
The judge overseeing the federal election subversion case against Donald Trump laid out some pre-trial deadlines and procedures for jury selection, as the former president tries to put the brakes on the entire case.
The MSNBC anchor couldn’t believe an Instagram post from the GOP senator after clashing with the Department of Homeland Security secretary.
Former President Trump wrote a social media post Wednesday railing against the judge overseeing his New York civil fraud case and told him to leave his children alone. He also argued that there is enough evidence for the case to be thrown out. “This Rigged Trial, brought by the Racist New York State A.G. Letitia…
The US Defense Department believes the Chinese People’s Liberation Army is developing a new Intercontinental Ballistic Missile. That is, a heavy, multi-stage missile that leaves the Earth’s atmosphere and travels around the world at huge velocities before re-entering and descending toward its target at 20 times the speed of sound. Such missiles normally have a nuclear warhead: but this one, uniquely, would be armed with conventional explosives.
Republican Rep. Ken Buck announced he won’t seek reelection and accused his fellow GOP lawmakers of being “fixated on retribution and vengeance.”
Eric Trump reacted angrily when grilled in court over his father’s financial statements, as he claimed he knew little about the documents at the heart of the family business’ $250 million (£205 million) civil fraud trial.
Reuters/Tasos KatopodisFederal prosecutors on special counsel Jack Smith’s team are growing increasingly fed up with Donald Trump’s delay tactics, warning a judge on Thursday that he may be trying to manipulate the court.“Trump’s actions in the hours following the hearing … confirm his overriding interest in delaying both trials at any cost,” Department of Justice prosecutors wrote in a filing to Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida federal court. “This Court should [not] allow itself to be manipulate
He testified that he knew nothing about the alleged financial fraud that now threatens the family's property empire.
My wife typically enjoys following Trump scandals. Like most American women, she’s not a fan of the 45th President. But she drew a blank when I asked her what she thought about Trump’s civil trial in Manhattan, where he’s accused of misleading lenders and insurers by fraudulently inflating his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion between 2011 and 2021 to obtain favorable terms on bank loans and insurance policies.
Former President Donald Trump flubs while attacking President Joe Biden on the campaign trail. New York Times political correspondent Michael Bender joins CNN’s Kasie Hunt to discuss.
"Perhaps he does not know that I am the child of a Holocaust survivor," Alejandro Mayorkas said.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersJust one week ago, when Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) was elected House Speaker, far-right instigators and Trumpworld allies were elated.They took victory laps on social media and shared old memes celebrating Johnson—with one image of Johnson particularly making the rounds: a picture of him winking next to former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Trump era, alongside a copy of The Washington Post headlined “Trump acquitted.” (Johnson’
Reuters/Kevin LamarqueInfighting among House Republicans reached a new low Thursday, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) unleashing an insult-laden tirade against her GOP colleagues after her bid to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) fell flat on Wednesday. Among the insults hurled by Greene on Twitter was to refer to her new nemesis Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) as “vaping groping Lauren” and to bizarrely call Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) “Colonel Sanders” after he, along with 23 other Republicans, ref