News bulletin 2023/10/28 08:39

This is the moment a top Hamas spokesman stormed out of a BBC interview after being asked how the terrorists justified the killing of Israeli families as they slept in their beds. The deputy foreign minister for Hamas in Gaza, Ghazi Hamad, was being grilled by the BBC's Middle East correspondent Hugo Bachega about the barbaric murders of up to 1,500 Israelis. In the sit-down interview, Mr Hamad suggested there was no command to kill any civilians when Hamas invaded Israel on October 7 which saw the terrorists paraglide into the desert, surround the Nova Festival and slaughter 260 festivalgoers as they fled for their lives