News bulletin 2023/10/28 08:39

This is the moment a top Hamas spokesman stormed out of a BBC interview after being asked how the terrorists justified the killing of Israeli families as they slept in their beds. The deputy foreign minister for Hamas in Gaza, Ghazi Hamad, was being grilled by the BBC's Middle East correspondent Hugo Bachega about the barbaric murders of up to 1,500 Israelis. In the sit-down interview, Mr Hamad suggested there was no command to kill any civilians when Hamas invaded Israel on October 7 which saw the terrorists paraglide into the desert, surround the Nova Festival and slaughter 260 festivalgoers as they fled for their lives
Scott Eisen/Getty ImagesDonald Trump is sticking by widely panned comments he made earlier this month in praise of the terrorist group Hezbollah, posting in full to Truth Social an article written in his defense. “You know, Hezbollah is very smart. They’re all very smart,” Trump said of the militant organization during an event at West Palm Beach, immediately drawing fire from the likes of Ron DeSantis and the Biden administration. Trump seemingly doubled down on his remarks Friday, reposting an
Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr knocked former President Trump’s verbal skills in Friday comments. “His verbal skills are limited,” Barr said at an event at The University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics. When asked if the former President was “losing it” by CBS correspondent Jan Crawford, Barr said Trump is “not very disciplined with…
Trump's testimony in Wednesday's gag-order hearing "rings hollow and untrue," writes NY Justice Arthur Engoron.
Today on the Telegraph’s Ukraine: The Latest podcast, we bring you the latest updates from Ukraine, hear the news from the EU council meeting in Brussels and we interview a former Apache attack helicopter pilot.
"House Republicans' words, not ours," tweeted Rep. Don Beyer, a Virginia Democrat.
Despite the ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip, warlike pronouncements from Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, and “expanded ground operations” on Friday night, a massive Israeli ground incursion aimed at conquering the entire strip remains unlikely – and with it, the prospect of a regional war, at least in the near future.
The Iranian foreign minister warned of “uncontrollable consequences” for the U.S. if its backing of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza continues to expand. “I say frankly to the American statemen who are now managing the genocide in Palestine that we do not welcome the expansion of the war in the region,” Foreign Minister Hossein…
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. fighter jets launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said, in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week. The U.S. strikes reflect the Biden administration's determination to maintain a delicate balance. The U.S. wants to hit Iranian-backed groups suspected of targeting the U.S. as strongly as possible to det
Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana once advocated for criminalizing gay sex and suggested marriage equality would allow people to marry their pets.
(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria’s leader accused Hungary and Serbia of helping feed the Kremlin’s “war machine” by failing to seek alternative energy supplies in an escalating row over a gas-import tax. Most Read from BloombergIsrael Latest: Iranian Minister Warns US Over Support of IsraelHouse Speaker Mike Johnson’s First Big Bill Cuts Biden’s Climate Change FundingEverything Apple Plans to Launch at Oct. 30 ‘Scary Fast’ Mac EventS&P 500 Extends Slide From Its July Peak to 10%: Markets WrapSignaling hi
A day after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its brutal attack on Israel, a curious video emerged out of Tehran’s Azadi stadium. Hundreds of soccer fans, gathered to watch a match between Perspolis FC and Gol Gohar Sirjan FC, chanted in unison: “Shove the Palestinian flag up your a**.”
The Georgia Republican called for people to “think about a whole new strategy” after at least 16 people died in a mass killing in Maine.
The near collision, as US Indo-Pacific Command called it, is the latest dangerous maneuver by a Chinese pilot over the South China Sea.
The company keeps bleeding cash on the project after meeting President Trump's demands and agreeing to a fixed price, leaving it liable for overruns.
"It’s like watching the neighborhood Rottweiler who’s always terrorizing the mailman suddenly mope around in a cone," joked the "Late Night" comedian.
Roy Cohn, the evil, crooked, disbarred New York lawyer, who mentored a young Donald Trump and taught him many of the nasty ways to bully, cheat and lie, was loyal to his client, but he still would absolutely sell out Trump to save himself from prison. The moral, for an immoral man, is that a lawyer who engages in a crime with a client has no protection from prosecution. And so many of Trump’s ...
“These are the people that tried to end the American experiment because their guy didn’t win,” host Joe Scarborough says The post ‘Morning Joe’ Fears Under Mike Johnson, the House Will ‘Steal This Election’ for Trump: ‘We’re Worried About the Future’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
The last time a parliamentary session was ended by a male sovereign was in 1951.
SURREY, B.C. — Organizers of an upcoming vote on an independent Sikh state say Canada's allegations of India's links to the killing of activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar have significantly bolstered vocal support for their cause. Sikhs For Justice's U.S.-based lawyer, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, says many supporters for Khalistan, a term referring to an independent Sikh state in India, had been reluctant to voice their opinions over fear of being labelled a terrorist. Pannun says Prime Minister Justin T