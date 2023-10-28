News bulletin 2023/10/28 07:07

Eighteen people were killed and 13 were injured during Wednesday night's mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doting parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. See what they've said about expanding their young family and welcoming a third baby.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel confirmed they had split in March 2011, but they didn't comment on their private relationship until after they got engaged in Montana in December.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday asked former President Donald Trump whether he wants to appear on television when he stands trial in federal court on charges of attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington asked Trump’s lawyers to give their opinion by Nov. 10 on media requests to broadcast the trial, which is scheduled to begin in March 2024. Prosecutors have said in court filings that they oppose the effort but have not explained why.
Zachariah Andrews was discovered by maintenance worker investigating foul smell
His Majesty King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla are yet to move into Buckingham Palace but the monarch has already switched up the sentimental photographs on display inside
The Just In YouTube channel purported to show an image of a video call between the actors, in which Smith was quoted as telling Carrey, "Stop it!"
About 40 yards away, George Stinson watched as a Great Blue Heron thrashed around in the swamp reeds with something large in its mouth.
The British news personality checked Jesse Watters over his remarks about gun control during an appearance on “The Five.”
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - "Trump Too Small" - a phrase mocking former President Donald Trump that a California lawyer intended to slap on T-shirts - instead has become the center of another U.S. Supreme Court battle exploring the intersection of trademark law and free speech rights. The justices are set to hear arguments on Wednesday in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's appeal of a lower court's decision that reversed the agency's denial of attorney Steve Elster's 2018 trademark application for "Trump Too Small." At issue is whether the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment free speech protections for criticism of public figures outweigh the agency's concerns over Trump's rights, as the lower court found.
Amanda Sabga/Reuters, William B. Plowman/GettyDonald Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday afternoon to unleash his frustration at New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman over her coverage of his New York business fraud trial in which he has already been fined (twice) for violating a gag order and deemed liable for fraud. In her report published early Thursday morning, Haberman wrote that Trump “tossed his head and scowled” as Michael Cohen, his former personal lawyer, took the witness stand an
Special counsel Jack Smith's team is accusing former President Donald Trump of threatening Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, after an ABC News report on Tuesday detailed some of what Meadows allegedly told investigators about Trump and the 2020 presidential election, including that he repeatedly told Trump in the weeks following the election that allegations of significant voting fraud coming to them were baseless. The ABC News report said that, according to sources, Meadows was granted a form of immunity under which the information he provided to the grand jury in March -- before Trump was indicted in Washington -- can't be used against him in a federal prosecution.
The special counsel’s new court filing wants a federal gag order reinstated with time behind bars if Trump violates it.
Between shoplifting, return scams and even acts of violence, crime is on the rise at grocery stores. But now, criminals are targeting not just supermarkets, but unsuspecting shoppers who are simply...
The company keeps bleeding cash on the project after meeting President Trump's demands and agreeing to a fixed price, leaving it liable for overruns.
The conservative attorney put a terrifying Donald Trump spin on the biblical principles following the election of Mike Johnson as House speaker.
WASHINGTON — A Canadian-led effort to formally condemn Hamas for the "deliberate cruelty" of its deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel went down to defeat Friday as the United Nations instead endorsed a call for a humanitarian pause in hostilities. On the second day of an emergency session of the UN General Assembly, delegates debated the language of a draft resolution calling for a "truce" to allow aid to enter the Gaza Strip and trapped civilians to escape. But the resolution, introduced by the UN's
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via ReutersJenna Ellis, a lawyer who represented Donald Trump during his bid to overturn the result of the 2020 election, is being investigated in Colorado by the office that oversees attorney discipline in the state. The probe comes after Ellis—who until recently was a resident of Colorado and licensed to practice law in the state—pleaded guilty in Georgia on Tuesday to aiding and abetting false statements and writings about election fraud. Under the plea deal, El
"It’s like watching the neighborhood Rottweiler who’s always terrorizing the mailman suddenly mope around in a cone," joked the "Late Night" comedian.
The last time a parliamentary session was ended by a male sovereign was in 1951.