News bulletin 2023/10/22 06:07

The former president holds a grudge against Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), who voted to uphold the 2020 election results.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre picked up some name recognition south of the border this week after a video of him chomping down on an apple while chiding a local journalist went viral.While the video has attracted both praise and criticism online, ultimately it's a win politically, said Alex Marland, a professor at Acadia University and author of the book Whipped: Party Discipline in Canada."This is worth lots of money in marketing dollars. Because it's earned media. So it's reaching a lot
The former president's eldest daughter does not want to testify against her father in his ongoing fraud trial in New York. Read her arguments here.
The caller’s threats were slammed as “pretty ugly” and “disgusting” by “The Lead” anchor Jake Tapper.
The House Republican conference voted 112-86 to ditch Jim Jordan as the party's speaker nominee after Jordan lost his third vote on the House floor.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s bank fraud trial threatened to throw the former president in jail—and hit him with a fine—for “blatantly” violating a gag order by refusing to delete a website post attacking court staff.“This court is way beyond the warning stage,” Justice Arthur F. Engoron fumed on Friday. He fined Trump $5,000—the first time the former president has been materially punished by a judge for his repeated, incendiary social media posts—and accepted that
Indian-born Canadians and their family members are lining up around the clock in Brampton for a chance to get a piece of government ID — one they didn't need until a few weeks ago — that will allow them to travel home.With the upcoming holidays and last month's news that India has indefinitely suspended visa services for Canadians, many are suddenly faced with uncertainty around when they'll next be able to make the trip.That's partly because travellers who would have used a visa are lining up f
The former president has made the pledge before like, A LOT.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans dropped Rep. Jim Jordan on Friday as their nominee for House speaker, making the decision during a closed-door session after the hard-edged ally of Donald Trump failed badly on a third ballot for the gavel. Afterward, Jordan said simply of his colleagues, “We put the question to them, they made a different decision.” The hard-charging Judiciary Committee chairman said House Republicans now need to come together and "figure out who our speaker is going to be." The Ho
The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, has updated a web page called Israel-Hamas war (Iran updates) every day since the Oct 7 massacre in the south of Israel.
A judge has rejected three more attempts by former President Donald Trump and the Colorado GOP to shut down a lawsuit seeking to block him from the 2024 presidential ballot in the state based on the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.”
Kyiv said it destroyed tanks and armored vehicles amid what the White House has called Russia's "renewed offensive" in eastern Ukraine.
The late-night host spots an ominous sign for the former president.
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine released a two-minute clip of what it said was an intercepted phone between a Russian soldier and his wife.
An Israeli emergency responder came close to breaking down describing what he witnessed after a Hamas terrorist attack on Kibbutz Be'eri.
"He was firm. He was unequivocal. He was strong," said Brit Hume.
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and Nikki Haley swiped at fellow presidential hopeful Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his mischaracterization of her stance toward admitting refugees from Gaza. A potential Democratic challenger to President Joe Biden is laying the groundwork for a possible announcement next week -- but he has not yet made his final decision. Meanwhile, Sen. Tim Scott called on Biden to denounce "the Squad" for their remarks following Hamas' terrorist attack against Israel.
Yesterday the USS Carney, an Arleigh Burke class destroyer, engaged three cruise missiles and some drones in the Red Sea. She had left the Suez Canal the day before and was heading south, most likely en route to the Gulf of Aden to pick up and escort US amphibious ships Bataan and Carter Hall coming the other way to join the task group forming up in the Eastern Mediterranean. In one brief moment (although it wouldn’t have felt like that on board) the missile threat known about in that area for s
Former President Trump, in a new campaign ad, took a swipe at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — alluding that his 2016 presidential rival wanted to brainwash voters into supporting President Biden. The advertisement, posted to his Truth Social account, shows voters lining up to be brainwashed and blindfolded with clips of Clinton praising…
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli aircraft struck a compound beneath a mosque in the occupied West Bank early on Sunday that the military said was being used by militants to organise attacks, and Palestinian medics said at least one person was killed. The Israeli air strike is at least the second in recent days to hit the West Bank, where violence has surged since Hamas gunmen from Gaza carried out a deadly Oct. 7 rampage in Israel. Israel said the compound beneath al-Ansar Mosque, in Jenin refugee camp, belonged to operatives from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad who were responsible for attacks in recent months.