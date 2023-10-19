News bulletin 2023/10/19 09:12

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA, Ill. — House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus is warning members of Parliament that he will use all powers available to him to maintain order and decorum, if they can't do it themselves. Fergus rose before question period on Wednesday to declare his intention to bring down the temperature during parliamentary proceedings. He said behaviour in the House has deteriorated over the years, with heckles transitioning from light-hearted or clever comments to boorish, rude and insulting language.