News bulletin 2023/10/18 07:14

WARNING: This story contains graphic details of intimate partner violence. The Parole Board of Canada has granted full parole to Mukhtiar Singh Panghali, a former B.C. high school teacher who strangled his pregnant wife and burned her body in 2006.Panghali was initially sentenced to life in prison in 2011, without the possibility of parole for 15 years, for the killing of his wife Manjit at their Surrey, B.C., home.Manjit was initially reported missing by her husband while she was four months pr