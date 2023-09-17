News bulletin 2023/09/17 10:06

New video shows Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and a date at a performance of "Beetlejuice" shortly before being kicked out for being disruptive.
The Duchess of Sussex's daughter Princess Lilibet is the spitting image of her mother in a beautiful baby photo shared to the world
The president returned to his "Dark Brandon" persona to tag Trump with a moniker for the ages.
Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti via ReutersThe leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, is reported to be in critical condition, according to Ukrainian military intelligence.“The information is confirmed by various sources in the medical and political circles,” Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s military intelligence branch, told Obozrevatel, which first reported the news. “There is information that the war criminal Kadyrov is in a serious condition and the diseases that were there have worsened
Prince Harry has given his speech at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games, and surprisingly the Duke of Sussex made a small reference to his time as a royal
Holly Willoughby wowed fans in a pair of high-waisted embroidered shorts as she revealed her surprising hobby. See photo.
King Charles' brother Prince Andrew lives at Royal Lodge – did you know the vast residence has a secret swimming pool?
Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and her husband, Jayson Boebert, got married in 2005 and have four sons.
That's it. That's the 'fit.
Winfrey faced criticism from some fans after asking followers for donations to aid Maui after the wildfires.
A judge rejected Brin's attempt to seal the case over his concerns about his high-profile stature.
The mother of four and husband John Legend are toasting a decade of love after getting married in Lake Como, Italy, in 2013
The last time a human visited the moon was in December 1972 during NASA's Apollo 17 mission. Since then, there have been many foiled plans to go back.
Prince Harry was joined by several of his closest friends including childhood friend Nicky Scott in Germany as he celebrated his 39th birthday at the Invictus Games on Friday. See photos.
The 22-year-old suspect told police he was “scared” when he fired a single shot, fatally striking Dan Spaeth, 37, outside his home.
The former spouses were previously seen together when they attended daughter Jennifer's graduation from Columbia University in May
"This is going to hurt," said Glenn Kirschner.
Azerbaijan’s military is building up its forces near Armenia and has painted its vehicles with “war markings” similar to ones used by the Russian army before it invaded Ukraine.
It is unclear who will replace the commissioner. City elections, including Díaz de la Portilla’s District 1 seat, are scheduled for November.
The Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous as she joined Prince Harry for a birthday date at the Invictus Games in a Zara playsuit – photos.