News bulletin 2023/08/30 08:12

Christopher Drummond says he's still in shock after his car was stolen at a hotel parking lot in Quebec, forcing him and his family to return to P.E.I. in a rental vehicle.Drummond said the family of five was in Laval, Que., so they could watch his son's baseball team play at a national championship.He had just bought a bigger SUV a few months before so they would have some more room for the trip. But he never thought the 2019 Honda Pilot would be stolen right from the lot of the city's Sheraton