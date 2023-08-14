News bulletin 2023/08/14 07:11

Tom Jones, who wrote the book and lyrics for the musical “The Fantasticks,” a show that ran for 42 years, died on Friday at his home in Sharon, Conn. He was 95 and passed from cancer, his son said. The Fantasticks opened in 1960 in Greenwich Village and is best remembered for its opening song, …
EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/ReutersFormer President Donald Trump’s legal defense fund went live on Sunday and, of course, it contained a glaring typo in the first heading. “Support Donald Trumps Patriot Legal Defense Fund,” the site proudly declared, apostrophe omission and all (or maybe the fund aims to raise cash for all the Donald Trumps out there). But perhaps more egregious than the grammatical goof are the legal boundaries that team Trump seems to be pushing with the fund’s overt ties to his 2024 pre
I'm a Celebrity star Helen Flanagan took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos of herself on a beach wearing swimsuits, including a stunning yellow string bikini
Actor and comedian ended every day ‘sobbing’ due to worsening health
Molson the dog's family decided to get their canine a sister after watching the golden retriever carry a stuffed animal around for years
"There was no point in time that the president ever told me that he knew he had lost," Pence told the Des Moines Register in a one on one interview.
Ukraine released a video of the futuristic BMP-T armored vehicle, nicknamed the "Terminator," that can simultaneously engage three targets.
Democratic Rep. Al Lawson was booted from office after he ran in a GOP-heavy district created by DeSantis. He may end up back in Congress next year.
Noah Tomkinson, 19, his brother Milo, 13, and their mother had to flee from their Lahaina home as the Maui wildfires grew worryingly close.
The supermodel said the 'Frida' star — who is her son Augie's stepmother — once went above and beyond for her when she was sick
Trump took aim at President Joe Biden after knocking a reporter's question on the election interference case against him in Georgia.
A think tank said that Wagner troops were planning to return to Russia, suggesting their deal with President Vladimir Putin was collapsing.
A video shows the T-90 tank toppling off a small cliff and a drone blowing it up, in a clip from the Ukrainian Army's 80th Air Assault Brigade.
There are easy ways to avoid most common tourist mistakes in Rome and other popular spots in Italy, from doing research to lowering your expectations.
Fans and celebrities are sending their love to Katharine McPhee and her family. She posted to Instagram letting fans know that there was a "horrible tragedy" in her family.
The King said he was "utterly horrified" to hear of the catastrophic wildfires affecting Hawaii.
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking, as people's distrust of government grows. In speeches to Conservative supporters across Canada, Poilievre has promised that none of
Fueled by road rage, a Miami woman pulled out a gun after a Florida Keys crash — pulling the trigger several times. The end result was unexpected.
When she isn’t filming ‘America's Got Talent’ or supporting her musician husband, Klum is sunbathing seaside!
My husband works on the ship as a chief engineer and I'm his "wife on board." Our lifestyle comes with cons but I enjoy many perks of living at sea.