News bulletin 2023/08/09 08:20

"I absolutely can see it coming because this man cannot shut up."
Concord Handout via REUTERSWagner boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin publicly mocked a top U.S. diplomat Tuesday for trying—and apparently failing—to simmer tensions in Niger with the military junta that detained President Mohamed Bazoum.U.S. acting deputy secretary of state Victoria Nuland traveled to Niamey earlier this week to negotiate with the military junta, with hopes that the United States could help serve as a mediator in the aftermath of a military coup that saw Bazoum deposed. She bluntly told r
Dmitry Medvedev is afraid. He’s afraid because his boss, Vladimir Putin, is also afraid.
The longtime Fox News host offers a reminder on a "failed presidency."
The agent suggests protecting the president in prison wouldn’t be ‘very difficult’
The former White House lawyer used a bank robber analogy to explain why the defense doesn’t fly.
While all eyes are on the land war in Ukraine, the greater strategic prize for Kyiv could well be found in the war at sea – something quite remarkable for a country without a conventional navy. In two days, two major Russian ships have been hit by maritime attack drones, both operating in the vicinity of Novorossiysk, Russia’s main Black Sea oil port which exports 600,000 barrels a day.
They’d be a “powerful” and “remarkable star witness,” said the key figure in the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon.
RSBNDuring a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump spewed a litany of personal grievances and attacks on his political opponents on both sides of the aisle. Those among the targets: Chris Christie, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and more.The 2024 candidate once again smeared Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as a “racist,” and baselessly suggested she had an “affair” with a “gang member.”“They say there’s a young woman—a young racist in Atlanta—they say s
One is simply "absurd," said the MSNBC anchor.
Lindsey Graham joked about his relationship with former President Donald Trump at a Republican event in South Carolina this weekend, leading some to say he humiliated himself.
Experts say Russia and Iran are working in coordination with Syria because the trio has a "shared interest" in ousting US forces from the country.
The former president again goes on the offensive, signaling he won't stop discussing Jan. 6 election fraud case or attacking the judge and prosecutor.
Putin has maintained his grip on power by imprisoning opponents, cracking down on the press, and approving changes that allow him to stay in office until 2036.
So far the conflict in Ukraine has become synonymous with many things: the advancement of drone warfare, casualty rates akin to the First World War, beautiful cities destroyed.
CNNMike Pence’s former chief of staff responded Tuesday to his turncoat colleague’s criticism of their onetime shared boss—which culminated in retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump Monday.Appearing on CNN, Marc Short read aloud emails he claimed were from Kellogg, Pence’s former national security adviser, on the night of Jan. 6. In the communications, Kellogg was supportive of Pence’s position: that he had solely ceremonial duties in overseeing the ce
To put this in terms Donald Trump might understand, the judge in his latest criminal case needs to hit him with a big, beautiful, powerful gag order.
Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot reports the latest on the war from Kyiv.
Mr Trump has been posting about the judge on his Truth Social platform
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu bashed hecklers who taunted Mike Pence for refusing to overturn the 2020 election.