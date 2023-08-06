News bulletin 2023/08/06 09:37

The Fox News host reached peak blather with his infuriating take on the indictments against the former president.
The controversial Oscar-winning actor has reflected on pushing his family too far in the search for greatness.
Jennifer Lopez shared swimsuit pics and photos of Ben Affleck from her 54th birthday party—thrown by Ben at their brand new home.
Police were called to Earlscourt Park in the city's west end on Saturday morning.
A British tabloid alleged the Sussexes were "snubbed" from a royal gathering to mark Queen Elizabeth's one-year death anniversary.
Donald Trump’s former aid Sebastian Gorka gave short shrift to the BBC’s political editor this week, eventually asking him, “Do you not speak English?” In an increasingly terse exchange during the BBC’s flagship early morning current affairs Today Programme on radio, Gorka accused the BBC’s Chris Mason of “putting words in his mouth” and not …
The Justice Department has asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him. Prosecutors on Friday requested that U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan issue a protective order concerning evidence in the case, a day after Trump pleaded not guilty to charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and block the peaceful transition of power. The order, different from a “gag order,” would limit what information Trump and his legal team could share publicly about the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
"How is that not intimidation?" asked Stephanie Grisham, referring to her former boss's social media message.
Wearing your bathing suit wrong has never looked so right.
A day after pleading not guilty in the Jan. 6 case, the former president complained his legal woes are draining his campaign coffers.
Smith's son Gaston Richmond married Bonnie Lane at the actress's California home on July 29
The Royals’ seven-game winning streak at this point of the season is so rare it hasn’t been done in 116 years.
Jared Carter, a law professor, said he thought people were tired of hearing about Trump's actions, even going back to the last presidential election.
Henry Cejudo advises Justin Gaethje to choose Conor McGregor over a UFC title fight for his next move.
Already busted for documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago, Trump could soon be in more hot water for the documents that the attorney general says he failed to keep for his NY fraud trial.
The "One Tree Hill" actor married Grant Hughes at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June 2022.
As his legal peril intensifies, so do Donald Trump's legal fees. Most of these lawyer charges have been paid by draining funds from his political action committee (PAC), Save America, and shifting...
Court documents say Rodney Mervyn Nichols, 81, confessed because he ‘had to come clean.’
Sharon Farrell, whose long career included star turns in film, television, and on Broadway, died May 15 in Orange County. Her death at 82 was only recently discovered by relatives, who posted the news to Facebook, but they were unsure of the cause. Farrell had an extensive resume, but is best remembered for the film …
A federal judge in Washington, D.C. informed the thrice-indicted ex-president he "may be held pending trial " if he violated rules for pretrial behavior The post Trump Threatens ‘If You Go After Me, I’m Coming After You’ Day After Court Warns Him Not to Issue Threats appeared first on TheWrap.