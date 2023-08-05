News bulletin 2023/08/05 09:11

CNN's Kaitlan Collins said she was told the former president was "particularly" bothered by this quick reference.
Trump told reporters that D.C. was "not the place that" he left in 2021, adding it was a "very sad thing to see" on Thursday.
The former first lady hasn't joined Donald Trump for any of his court appearances related to his three criminal indictments.
The Justice Department on Friday asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him. Prosecutors asked U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan to issue a protective order in the case a day after Trump pleaded not guilty to charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and block the peaceful transition of power. The order — which is different from a so-called “gag order” — would limit what information Trump and his legal team could share publicly about the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
Hazing within Russian military forces — also known as dedovshchina — has a deep, dark, and at times fatal history.
A day after pleading not guilty in the Jan. 6 case, the former president complained his legal woes are draining his campaign coffers.
The former attorney general pushed back at an "onslaught of attacks" and criticism aimed at Trump's Jan. 6 case.
The Republican Accountability Project wants Trump to face the music.
The GOP governor and presidential candidate has touted his environmental and economic credentials. He’s ignoring an environmental and economic disaster at home.
"Lindsey knows better — he obviously knows better,” MSNBC host Joe Scarborough says The post ‘Morning Joe’ Skewers Lindsey Graham for Saying Judge in Jan. 6 Indictment ‘Hates Trump’: ‘So Embarrassing’ appeared first on TheWrap.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Chinese computer hackers may have penetrated American military and civil critical infrastructure in ways that could cripple a US response to Chinese armed aggression from the outset. Certainly that would align with Beijing’s strategy, familiar from Sun Tzu’s “Art of War”, which is to win the war before a shot is fired.
The conservative attorney also offered a long-shot suggestion to potentially keep Trump out of prison -- but said the former president "would never do it."
NewsmaxRudy Giuliani on Thursday lobbed personal attacks against Mike Pence after the former vice president criticized Donald Trump’s “gaggle of crackpot lawyers” for feeding into his 2020 election delusions.An alleged unnamed “co-conspirator” in the indictment of Trump relating to his attempts to overturn the election, Giuliani went on Newsmax to take aim at Pence, criticizing the law school he attended and taking pot shots at his wife.“I don’t think he’s even been in a courtroom, and he went t
Reuters/Alexander ErmochenkoPoland is deploying combat helicopters and increasing troop levels at its border with Belarus in response to what Warsaw claims was a violation of its airspace this week.Poland’s Ministry of Defense said that two Belarusian helicopters training near the border violated Polish airspace in the eastern Bialowieza region. The U.S. Department of Defense characterized the incident as an “incursion into Polish airspace by Belarusian aircraft” in a statement Friday.Polish tro
The far-right lawmaker played Pollyanna with her bonkers take on ex-president's latest court appearance.
The highly-anticipated pushback against the Russian troops has not been as fast as Kyiv and its allies had hoped.
"I favor the Day of the Axe. Everyone gets a swing at the abdomen. Stray dogs clean up the mess," wrote one person on The Donald, a pro-Trump forum.
Zelenskiy has expressed indignation at corruption uncovered during the audit last month after a high-profile incident of wrongdoing came to light in the Black Sea port of Odesa. "We had a detailed conversation," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address after meeting Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and the head of the SBU security service, Vasyl Maliuk. "The investigation is revealing numerous abuses," Zelenskiy said.
Ukrainian resistance is launching attacks on Russia and seeking to sabotage its military well behind the front line.
Russia said it thwarted the drone attacks on its warship in the Black Sea. But videos suggest otherwise.