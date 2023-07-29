News bulletin 2023/07/29 22:10

The Irish singer, most famous for her 1990 rendition of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U," had four children, though her son, Shane, died in 2022.
The quick, deadly drones are designed to limit Russia's Black Sea Fleet. They are packed with explosives and can hit targets 500 miles away, per CNN.
On holiday with her three young kids, Helen Flanagan was left slightly embarrassed when bistro staff requested that she wear more clothes in the establishment.
The "Only in America" walk-up music was a little too on the nose for Trump in Iowa.
The King and Queen will head to the estate next week for an extended break where Charles will mark the first anniversary of his mother’s death
The Oscar-winning actress, 56, tweeted a photo of herself wearing a white T-shirt and bikini bottoms
Kylie Minogue rocks a nude see-through dress to announce her new Las Vegas show residency. The Australian singer is all for the nearly-naked fashion trend.
Ukrainian forces are using unreliable North Korean rockets against Russian forces despite Pyongyang's support for Russia's war.
Matt Chapman was none too pleased with his team’s game plan against two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on Friday night.
The statement comes after months of news reports of ethical impropriety by members of the high court.
In a recent incident, Russian aircraft dropped flares above a US military MQ-9 Reaper drone and damaged its propeller.
Amal and George Clooney headed out to dinner near their Lake Como home at Gatto Nero wearing a silver sequined minidress of chainmail by Paco Rabanne.
The MSNBC host's mocking concern for DeSantis' floundering campaign pointed to serious issues.
Russians fear being caught in a pincer movement by Ukrainian soldiers pushing past the first village recaptured in Kyiv’s new counter-offensive thrust.
The beef between the House speaker and the California Democrat was reported by two lawmakers who witnessed the interaction
It'll "feel good for a couple seconds, but then you wake up and you realize the realities of what you just did," Geoff Duncan says The post CNN Political Commentator Says Making Trump the GOP Nominee Would Be ‘A Lot Like Peeing in Your Pants’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Grocery retailers in Canada, like Loblaws and Walmart, are upping security to combat a rise in theft, but some of the tactics are sparking customer backlash.
Ryan Reynolds is definitely the dad, thank you very much.
Rep. Robert Garcia ribaldly ripped the right-wing lawmaker for trying to silence him as he shared one of her most outrageous moments from the pandemic.
"Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter," the president said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE