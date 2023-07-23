News bulletin 2023/07/23 11:09

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Andrew is locked in a “power and status game” with brother King Charles, and the battle over how long he stays at his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, is just one component, according to the prince’s next biographer, Andrew Lownie.Now Charles is king, it is said that he wants to be tough with Andrew, but that he has a