News bulletin 2023/05/19 06:16

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyDon’t look now, but Donald Trump’s “I’m an idiot” defense may go up in smoke, as the notion that Trump sincerely thought he could wave his hand and magically deem documents to be declassified seems to be taking a major hit.According to CNN, “...the National Archives plans to hand 16 documents over to the special counsel that show Trump knew the correct procedure for declassifying such material.” In a letter obtained by CNN, acting Archiv