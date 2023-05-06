News bulletin 2023/05/06 21:12

Andy Stenning/Pool via REUTERSRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry’s status as a royal outcast was ruthlessly emphasized at his father’s coronation Saturday, as he was seated in the third row with the disgraced Prince Andrew and his family in Westminster Abbey, and forced to walk alone down the aisle wearing civilian clothing. When the rest of the royal family, including Queen Camilla’s gr
Fox News' Geraldo Rivera asked the ex-attorney general about Trump's fitness for the White House.
Meg Ryan wrote, directed and will star in an upcoming romantic comedy titled What Happens Later
The cameras see everything.
While the Duke of Sussex attended his father's crowning ceremony, his wife Meghan Markle stayed in California with their two children
"To bring this transphobic individual into our diverse neighborhood is a travesty," wrote one person ahead of promoters pulling the plug
If there's a major royal family event, you better believe the British royals are gonna gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to the cheering crowds. So naturally, with King Charles's coronation, the family gathered in their favorite spot. But there was one notable figure who was missing: Prince Harry, 38. While the Duke of Sussex joined his family for the crowning (sitting beside his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie), he was nowhere to be found once the royals gathered o
Harry and William were reunited at Charles's coronation for the first time in eight months as their rift remains unhealed.
The King has often been seen with swollen fingers and they are trending once again.
The model was reportedly on a life support machine before it was turned off on Thursday
The US-made JDAM-ER kits, sent to Ukraine in recent months, convert existing unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.
The former president said in the videotaped session that he couldn’t have raped E. Jean Carroll because she wasn’t his “type."
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt has emerged as the quiet star of the Coronation ceremony – one that nobody saw coming.
The five-year-old royal is at Westminster Abbey with his parents the Prince and Princess of Wales and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are asking for the public's help after a large group of armed suspects attacked vehicles parked in the driveway of a home last week, causing extensive damage. Video released by the department shows the group of more than 10 people arriving in three vehicles to the home just before 1 a.m. on April 29. Using weapons, including axes, swords and baseball bats, the people are captured on video smashing four vehicles parked in the driveway. The video show
Kayleigh McEnany fills in next week for ousted Tucker Carlson on the heels of making a racially offensive remark on another Fox News show.
Kate said she hopes Prince Louis will behave, but "you never quite know, do you?"
They’re super comfy, too.
Alexandra Daddario dropped Instagram photos that show off a peek of her epic abs and legs in a bikini top. The actress loves acupuncture and outdoor activities.
Former White House official is at centre of Trump Organization’s civil fraud lawsuit in New York