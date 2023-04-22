News bulletin 2023/04/22 06:38

Sky News

The West has committed to support Ukraine's battle against the Russian invasion, but what can Ukraine realistically expect to achieve with its forthcoming offensive? Will the West continue to perpetuate an unwinnable war for Ukraine, or is the forthcoming battle simply a way to move the frontline in anticipation of some form of truce or ceasefire later this year? From a Ukrainian offensive perspective, the three main areas of focus are the Donbas, Crimea, and the land bridge between the two regions.