News bulletin 2023/04/19 06:13

CNNCNN anchor Jake Tapper couldn’t help but laugh on Tuesday over Fox News’ spin about its “journalistic standards” after the conservative cable giant suddenly settled with Dominion Voting Systems just hours into a blockbuster defamation trial.During the first day of an expected six-week trial over whether Fox News committed “actual malice” by airing voter fraud lies about Dominion after the 2020 election, the network agreed to a hefty settlement of $787.5 million. The voting software firm was o
Kate Middleton's coronation tiara is causing drama at the palace, and it's possible she could wear a hat or coronet instead. Here's why.
Joseph Cress-USA TODAY SportsThe fake GOP electors in Georgia that former President Donald Trump recruited as part of his failed attempt to stay in power are starting to point fingers at each other, court documents revealed on Tuesday.Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the Atlanta-area prosecutor who’s investigating Trump’s effort to upend American democracy there, laid out the details in a legal memo to a state judge—one that hints at criminal indictments to come.According to the memo
The new teaser comes over a month after Lily-Rose Depp spoke out amid reports of creative clashes and alleged toxicity on the set of the HBO series
Toronto's playoff demons returned in droves to start Game 1 as the Leafs found themselves down 3-0 after 20 minutes, and the home crowd let them have it.
"Smartmatic remains committed to clearing its name, recouping the significant damage done to the company, and holding Fox accountable..." an attorney said.
The late-night host ripped the former president for "a remarkably stupid and dangerous idea."
Vladimir Putin visited occupied Ukraine in a trip the Kremlin said happened on Monday. But Putin's own words suggest it took place days earlier.
Judge tells former president: ‘Events happen during postponements. Sometimes they can make matters worse’
Minnesota’s Matt Dumba dirty hit in Game 1 on the Stars’ Joe Pavelski requires old-school hockey justice, Mac Engel writes.
Tim Miller summed up the Ohio Republican's "field hearing" as “made-for-TV culture war low-calorie nonsense."
Billy Gardell‘s weight loss journey — he is now 150 lbs. lighter than during Mike & Molly‘s heyday — has kept the Bob Hearts Abishola wardrobe department on their toes. “The true people that were tortured here was my wardrobe guy and my makeup people, because I kept getting smaller and they kept having to […]
Alexandra Daddario dropped Instagram photos that show off a peek of her epic abs and legs in a bikini top. The actress loves acupuncture and outdoor activities.
Shannon Stapleton/ReutersFox News waved the white flag on Tuesday, settling with Dominion Voting Systems just hours into the first day of the bombshell trial over whether the conservative cable giant showed “actual malice” when it peddled election fraud lies about the voting software firm.In a press conference shortly after the trial was halted, lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems said they’d settled for $787.5 million—roughly half of what they’d initially sought.“The truth matters, lies have co
After a Russian jet almost shot down a British plane, fears of war escalation rose. An expert explains why triggering NATO Article 5 is a last resort.
Leticia Martinez-Cosman had not been seen since attending a baseball game on 31 March
The 72-year-old victim reportedly lost his leg from the knee down after he was bitten Friday at Great Outdoors RV and Golf Resort in Titusville
Bella Thorne wore the tiniest crochet bikini to Coachella, and fans are going wild on IG. Circuit training and weightlifting with her brother keeps her in shape.
The Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret actress opened up about the importance of being real about her body in an interview with Bustle
The Lutz family was found alive and well in Arizona