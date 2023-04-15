News bulletin 2023/04/15 23:07

SYLVAN LAKE, Alta. — Two girls were celebrating a birthday before they were found dead in a hotel room in central Alberta on Easter Sunday, one of their families says. RCMP have said the deaths at a Best Western hotel in Sylvan Lake, Alta., were those of a 12-year-old girl from that community and of a 13-year-old from Red Deer, about 25 kilometres east. The family of Olivia Johnson, 13, said in an emailed statement that the girls had a room next door to a parent, who would check in periodically.
"But it's an Alaïa."
Biden was met with cheers after being introduced to the song "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" in Ballina, Ireland on Friday.
I learned that electric cars can add lots of stress — and hours — to even a straightforward trip if they charge slowly and have short ranges.
Naked, but not.
‘They’re very, very spiteful to families and friends,’ the Sex Pistols frontman said
Kate Middleton and Prince William want to move away from the "glorious prison" of Kensington Palace and head to Windsor.
Donald Trump will not learn the identities of jurors expected to decide at an upcoming civil trial whether the former president defamed the writer E. Jean Carroll, who also claims Trump raped her. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan on Friday rejected Trump's renewed effort to require that prospective jurors provide their names, employment and 38 other pieces of information on written questionnaires. Lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Prince Harry reportedly had some concerns about the coronation seating chart, and wouldn't RSVP until he knew who'd he be sitting behind.
Rihanna's bodacious Savage X Fenty label makes its foray into bridal wear, just in time for the...
"Democracy demands accountability, and we call on Speaker Sexton to resign for his shameful and unlawful power grab," the petition reads.
Vancouver police are investigating a potential hate crime after a woman spat on a stranger in a coffee shop on Feb. 26. Police say a 38-year-old Vancouver man and his friends were playing cards in a café near West Fourth Avenue and Alma Street when a woman approached them around 10:45 p.m. PT. VPD Const. Tania Visintin says the woman initially engaged in friendly conversation but allegedly made racial comments after hearing the group speak Arabic. The woman is also alleged to have poured coffee
Couples that beach together, stay together.
WARSAW/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Poland and Hungary have decided to ban imports of grain and other food from neighbouring Ukraine to protect the local agricultural sector, the two governments said on Saturday, after a flood of supply depressed prices across the region. Ukraine expressed regret about the Polish decision, saying that "resolving various issues by unilateral drastic actions will not accelerate a positive resolution of the situation". After Russia's invasion blocked some Black Sea ports, large quantities of Ukrainian grain, which is cheaper than that produced in the European Union, ended up staying in Central European states due to logistical bottlenecks, hitting prices and sales for local farmers.
Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger have been dating since 2021. Ant showed his appreciation for Renée's music video in an emotional post.
“I was just hoping for the best,” David Oppenheimer said.
Donda Academy's decision to only serve sushi and a few pieces of fruit throughout the day left some students hungry, a former teacher told Insider.
A Russian tank used in the assault on Ukraine has mysteriously appeared at a truck stop in the US.
‘This is a David and Goliath story’
The "Late Show" host said this single sentence may cost the company $1.6 billion.