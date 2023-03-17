News bulletin 2023/03/17 06:12

Zachariah Anderson is charged with the brutal murder of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. who vanished back in May 2020
The late-night host couldn't resist zinging Donald Trump's son over the find.
The South Dakota woman was traveling through Florida when she said the alleged sexual assault occurred — a man binding and violating her.
Nathaniel Sanders/GoFundMeThe woman who had her wheelchair inexplicably shoved down a flight of stairs by an NHL team exec and ex-player’s son has spoken out about the shocking incident captured on camera—saying she plans to not accept “a cent” of the approximately $9,000 that’s been raised for her.Sydney Benes, 22, tweeted late Wednesday night that she’s “so thankful” for the support of staff at the pub—Sullivans in Erie, Pennsylvania—and to the hundreds of messages of support she’s received.“I
US European Command said a Russian Su-27 that clipped a US military MQ-9 Reaper drone demonstrated a "a lack of competence."
In "a contested environment" like Ukraine, "it's going to be tough to execute the close air support," the top US Air Force general said this month.
‘I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family’
At least one person was killed and two were injured in an explosion that caused a fire at an FSB Border Service Department building in Russia, local authorities have said.
International financial firms have left or are planning their exits from Russia. Some Russian banks have also been banned from SWIFT.
A study into an artificial sweetener commonly used in hot drinks and found in diet soft drinks has uncovered an "unexpected effect on the immune system", scientists say. Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute in London found that consuming a high amount of sucralose lowers activation of T cells - a type of white blood cell - in mice. If the sweetener is found to have similar effects in humans, it could be used to treat people with autoimmune disorders, including conditions like type 1 diabetes.
An Italian minister and Kremlin critic has been warned of a €15 million (£13.1 million) bounty put on his head by Russia.
This will bring back some dodgeball memories.
It's only natural for the founder of a shapewear and swim brand.
The Biden administration released video Thursday of a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel on a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone as the U.S. sought to hold Russia responsible for the collision that led to the drone's crash into the Black Sea without escalating already fraught tensions with the Kremlin. Poland, meanwhile, said it's giving Ukraine a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets, becoming the first NATO member to fulfill Kyiv's increasingly urgent requests for warplanes.
The body of a B.C. woman killed in Mexico almost two weeks ago is on its way home. The family of 23-year-old Kiara Agnew says her final flight will arrive in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday night. The body will then be brought to Dawson Creek, B.C. "As a family, we are so thankful and relieved to have her return," Agnew's aunt Katlyn Levesque told CBC News. "Her mom has told me that things are becoming more real, but also such a relief to have her home and not in another country. Her sister Tiana h
The Wagner Group has been known to recruit prisoners. A Ukrainian soldier in Bakhmut tells BBC that the tactic is "cruel, immoral, but effective."
Some have blamed Thiel for helping to trigger the run on SVB after he told Founders Fund customers to pull deposits from the bank before its collapse.
The one where Rachel actually goes to Paris.
"We don't need that," lawyer Joe Tacopina told "The Beat" host.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not disclosed whether they will attend the coronation of King Charles III alongside other royals in May