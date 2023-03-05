News bulletin 2023/03/05 22:06

Only emerging at night, the creature went undiscovered — until now.
A US woman who was declared legally dead after disappearing more than three decades ago has turned up alive in Puerto Rico, her family and police have said. Patricia Kopta, now 83, had last been seen in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1992 when investigators began looking into her disappearance. Mrs Kopta, who has dementia, has been living in a nursing home after she was taken in as a "person in need" seven years after she disappeared.
Madelaine Petsch shows off her super strong abs and legs in a totally see-through, nipple-baring shirt and high-slit skirt in IG photos. Madelaine
He thought he was paying for statutory rape on a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old.
Videos show Russian tanks and armored vehicles being blown up by mines and anti-tank missiles at the intersection near Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine.
The Duke of Sussex will be interviewed by Gabor Mate during the livestreamed event
‘Nobody’s picking on her – she started this s***,’ comedy star said
Fox’s sharing of confidential Biden campaign data was a “nefarious attempt by people in power to operate a press entity as a political organisation,” lawsuit alleges
A look only Miley could pull off.
'Live With Kelly and Ryan' star Kelly Ripa posted a bikini throwback photo to promote her new show Generation Gap. Fans noticed how incredible she looked in the picture and let her know.
Oui, oui to this look.
In Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries, the Duchess of Sussex said Sarah Ferguson taught her how to curtsy before she met the Queen.
‘We both love our son so much, so we don’t play any games like that,’ the singer says about her ex
With the debate raging over the PGA Tour caving into the demands of the elite, Rory McIlroy yet again restated his credentials to be worthy of special treatment by hurtling his way into contention for a second Arnold Palmer Invitational title.
As Ukraine faces down a Russian offensive - and lays the groundwork for an expected fightback of its own in spring - focus is once again turning to whether either side has the capability for a decisive breakthrough.
"I felt like I was going to throw up," Hilton writes of learning that the tape had been made public.
A lawyer for the couple, who says they were abandoned in the open ocean, said if they weren't "young, healthy people" they likely would've drowned.
The price of a one-way ticket starts at $14 for coach seating and $37 for business class.
Jake McCabe wasn't going to let Tyler Myers walk away unscathed after he laid a huge hit on his new captain.
"I'm not there yet since it's for all the marbles," Fox News President Jay Wallace wrote in a text message obtained by The New York Times.