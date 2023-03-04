News bulletin 2023/03/04 20:11

A Canadian teacher has reportedly been placed on leave after months of criticism from parents about her size-Z prosthetic breasts.
An audience member shouted, "Come on!" at Sergey Lavrov after he claimed the Ukraine war was launched against Russia.
Madelaine Petsch shows off her super strong abs and legs in a totally see-through, nipple-baring shirt and high-slit skirt in IG photos. Madelaine
Videos show Russian tanks and armored vehicles being blown up by mines and anti-tank missiles at the intersection near Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine.
The Duke of Sussex will be interviewed by Gabor Mate during the livestreamed event
The former Trump adviser and the frequent Trump critic have expressed contrasting political views in recent years.
A mother who killed her five children has been euthanised at her own request - 16 years to the day after their murders, her lawyer has said. Genevieve Lhermitte slit the throats of her son and daughters - aged three to 14 - with a kitchen knife at their family home in the Belgian town of Nivelles on 28 February 2007. The children's father was out of the country at the time of the killings, after which Lhermitte attempted to take her own life, but failed and was charged with the murders.
Donald Trump's son doubled down with an ugly attack on Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, suggesting he should bag groceries.
‘We both love our son so much, so we don’t play any games like that,’ the singer says about her ex
Kelly Ripa posted a bikini throwback photo to promote her new show Generation Gap. Fans noticed how incredible she looked in the picture and let her know.
Victoria's Secret hasn't aired a fashion show since 2019 following scandals and criticisms of the lingerie retailer.
A lawyer for the couple, who says they were abandoned in the open ocean, said if they weren't "young, healthy people" they likely would've drowned.
Prince William reportedly doesn't want Prince Harry at King Charles' coronation amid all the drama following Spare.
The Fox News host's distortions about Trump's office habits had critics swinging away.
“Why do we listen to this crazy fool?" Steele wondered as he lit into the conspiracy theorist lawmaker.
This claim falls apart pretty quickly.
Watch a Belarus opposition group land a drone on top of the pancake-shaped radar of Russia's A-50 Mainstay jet, which is used to coordinate attacks on Ukraine.
Filmmaker Karen Shakhnazarov said those who claimed the Western alliance was on the verge of falling apart were wrong.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Photo Courtesy of DetcomDONETSK, Ukraine—The wrath of Russia’s army is on full display in Bakhmut, with the majority of surviving civilians having fled the ongoing bloodbath while Ukrainian soldiers fight to save the city. Now that Vladimir Putin’s forces are closing in, those who have been pulled out fear what is at stake for their fellow soldiers.One soldier, who goes by the name “Detcom,” spoke with The Daily Beast hours just after leav
Jordan's subcommittee interviewed FBI agents who espoused conspiracy theories and received cash payments from a Donald Trump associate.