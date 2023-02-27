News bulletin 2023/02/27 07:12

Vladimir Putin has said that Russian people may not survive in their current state as he claimed the West was trying to "disband" Russia.
"You are no longer in the West, you are in the Middle East, women like you are killed," Khaled Abughanem said to his daughter, according to the DOJ.
Police said at least 50 spectators were spotted at the sideshow.
And that wasn't her only jaw-dropping look of the night.
Pamela Anderson, 55, showed off toned abs in a barely-there cutout dress, posing “without makeup” in recent photos the “Baywatch” star shared to Instagram.
Before Vasily Nebenzya's intervention, the UN General Assembly voted that Russia should withdraw its troops immediately from Ukraine.
A special breed of highly intelligent super pigs from Canada have started to travel south into the northern United States. Here's what we know.
During a recent show, Carrie Underwood made a bold statement by taking a fans' jacket to wear on stage. See how the moment went down here.
"I'll be here if it's someone not named Trump," Ryan told WISN-TV as he explained that his RNC attendance would be contingent on the GOP nominee.
The author shares how her husband stopped acting like himself, she asked him to leave, only to later learn he was dying from frontotemporal dementia.
The Covid-19 pandemic is most likely to have originated from a laboratory leak, a US government department has concluded.
Man in balacalva ran on stage, screaming and holding a fake knife
All the attention is on the NHL trade deadline, but there was plenty of juicy action on the ice over the past week.
Gloria Bates and her husband Michael received a call on Thursday from the FBI -- a call they’ve been waiting on for over 21 years. "We just want to let you know that we’ve made an arrest in your daughter’s case, Private First-Class Amanda Gonzales," Gloria Bates told ABC News, recalling the conversation she had with an FBI agent. Gonzales is Michael’s stepdaughter who he helped raise since she was 4 years old.
As Venice's famed canals run dry, images show awe-struck onlookers perched above canals reduced to muddy pits.
A couple were shocked when a massive king cobra emerged in their living room while they were watching TV.The 12ft long snake emerged from a cardboard box in the corner of the room in Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand, on Friday afternoon February 24.Husband Prachit Thongdonpho, 59, and his wife Sopha, 52, watched in horror as the deadly snake slithered up the wall of their bungalow.He called the emergency number and wildlife handlers arrived at the home. They caught the snake and released it back into the wild around 15 miles from the village.Traumatised wife Sopha said: 'The snake was as thick as my calf. It was so big it could have eaten a cow.'Researchers found that 7,000 people are treated for snake bites each year in Thailand. Suchai Suteparuk from the Division of Toxicology at Chulalongkorn University reported that 30 of those die, with cobras being the biggest killer.
"Queen of Me" singer Shania Twain made an appearance at the BRIT Awards where she presented an award to Harry Styles. See her stunning dress here.
Reyhan Ayas was standing outside a bar in New York when a man snatched her iPhone and ran off. She said that was only the start of her Apple ordeal.
Jennifer Garner debuted a new hairstyle in a black, low-cut jumpsuit at the season 3 premiere of STARZ’s “Party Down.” Plus, details on her go-to hair products.
Follow along for all the deals, signings, and news ahead the NHL trade deadline.