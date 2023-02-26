News bulletin 2023/02/26 06:10

Before Vasily Nebenzya's intervention, the UN General Assembly voted that Russia should withdraw its troops immediately from Ukraine.
The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”
J. Michael Luttig spelled out how the former vice president was playing a dangerous game by refusing to testify in the probe into the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Ukrainian forces blew up a Russian ammunition depot near Mariupol, a local official claimed on Saturday, a city previously considered too far behind the frontline to strike.
Russia has shifted its focus to grinding Ukraine down after months of costly efforts to try to gain territory, the UK Ministry of Defence said.
via Fox NewsTulsi Gabbard on Friday made the wild claim that there’s a historical “connection” between Nazism and the diversity-minded personnel choices made by the Biden administration—a statement that Fox News host Jesse Watters couldn’t get behind.Gabbard, who seemingly hasn’t missed a chance to bash the Democratic Party as a Fox News contributor since she announced her departure from it last October, said “identity politics” was one factor in her decision.“You see how their agenda of identit
It came on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin will eventually be killed by a member of his inner circle, Volodymyr Zelensky believes. As Russia is subject to increasingly tough economic sanctions, Putin's regime will become ever more fragile and provoke his rivals to get rid of him, he told the journalist Dmytro Komarov in a documentary. "There will certainly be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime is felt in Russia," he said.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is a Kevin McCarthy confidante, not a deranged fringe figure, former Bush aide Peter Wehner wrote in an op-ed for the Atlantic.
The head of Ukrainian Railways told his Russian counterparts to “go f— themselves” after they tried to reach out to reconnect a destroyed railway.
Box of records was kept away from Mar-a-Lago when FBI agents searched the property last year
Prisoners have begun arriving at El Salvador's new Terrorism Confinement Centre, thought to be the largest megaprison in the Americas, in the latest step in a controversial crackdown on crime that has caused the prison population to soar.
(Bloomberg) -- China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in a position paper on ending the war that offered some reprieve to Moscow but was quickly dismissed by Kyiv’s allies as the conflict enters its second year. Most Read from BloombergSubprime Auto Lender American Car Center Closes for BusinessHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500China Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, Al
Shamima Begum's appeal against the removal of her British citizenship has been rejected, leaving her unable to return to Britain.
Report seemingly written for Trump claims Ohio trip gave residents ‘hope and raised awareness needed to combat incompetence of Biden Admin’
Ukrainian forces have used US-provided Javelin anti-tank missiles to strike Russian armor. That didn't stop the Russians from checking them out.
Former Vice President Mike Pence has declined an invitation to the Conservative Political Action Conference, sources told ABC News. The decision by Pence, who is debating a 2024 presidential run, comes as other notable figures are absent from this year's lineup. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who spoke at CPAC last year, has two events scheduled in Texas as CPAC gets underway in Maryland.
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė told Insider that Ukrainians are protecting European security, and should get as much help as possible.
Over the phone, the woman's voice is regretful but hurried — she says she's sorry, but if the French-speaking migrant on the other end of the line cannot find someone to translate English, the doctor won't see him for the medical exam he needs in order to claim asylum in Canada. CBC News obtained a recording of the phone conversation the man says took place Wednesday in Niagara Falls, Ont. "It's not possible to speak with the doctor if you can't speak English," the woman tells him in French. "Yo
After a year of fighting, tanks and trenches dominate the press coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Less noticed is the quieter but equally essential maritime war being waged for the survival of Ukraine’s economy – one that should send shivers down the spines of Britain’s defence officials.