News bulletin 2023/02/21 07:18

Cindy Camponovo met her husband, Massimiliano, in 2011 when she was a 26-year-old bar maid and he was her 38-year-old manager
"Literally an angel," big sister Khloé commented.
Alexandria Cress Borys, 26, was allegedly shot by Christina Harrison in Irmo, South Carolina, on Valentine’s Day
Pamela Anderson, 55, showed off toned abs in a barely-there cutout dress, posing “without makeup” in recent photos the “Baywatch” star shared to Instagram.
"Look how cute I am now," the singer posted to Twitter, clapping back at those who negatively commented on her looks at the awards show
CNN host Don Lemon will not appear on his morning show Monday following his controversial comments about Nikki Haley not being "in her prime."
‘America Last!!!’ cries far-right Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene
Vladimir Putin is calling in his few remaining international allies in his latest push for victory in Ukraine. Foremost among these is China, which last year proclaimed that its friendship with Moscow had “no limits” and “no forbidden areas of cooperation”. Now that cooperation may extend to the military equipment necessary for a Russian victory.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband, Joe Gorga, hit the islands for a vacation with friends
The firebrand GOP lawmaker has been cozying up to Republican leaders and landed plum assignments on House committees this year.
Danielle Stafford, 29, was arrested when officers smelled cannabis coming from her vehicle and then found a bag of the drug worth £1,308 behind the driver's seat.
A body language expert is out here analyzing the video of Kate Middleton tapping Prince William's butt on the red carpet.
Brit Hume is skeptical about the former president's prospects in the 2024 race.
Jansen Panettiere appeared in TV and film projects including Even Stevens, The Walking Dead and Racing Stripes
“He was like a marathon-fit rock climber/dedicated dirt bag to the core, but also an intellectual.”
Orlando Bloom has shared some relatable thoughts about his relationship with Katy Perry, explaining that it is oftentimes 'really challenging'.
The former Lt. Gov. of Georgia was addressing allegations that Fox News hosts pushed election fraud claims they believed to be false.
Here's why Rihanna won't be getting paid for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show but will still make money anyway.
Due to our often sedentary lifestyles and stressful jobs - self-medicated with biscuits and pub trips - belly fat can easily build up.
Simone Ashley wears a silver sequin Alexandre Vauthier top at London Fashion week, which she paired with high waisted trousers and pointed boots.