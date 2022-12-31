News bulletin 2022/12/31 10:06

Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.
Two years ago, Talia Birch hadn't set foot in a boxing ring. She decided to lace up the gloves as a way to stay in shape during the pandemic. Now, she has collected a series of accolades, is undefeated after five fights, and is on her way to the Canada Games in Prince Edward Island in February. The 17-year-old said she wants to ride her boxing success as far as it will take her. "I know it's just the beginning," she said during an interview on Friday at her home boxing gym, Club de Boxe G1, in V
With Seattle's favourable schedule coming off the Christmas break, Kraken stars like Matty Beniers are must-adds in fantasy hockey this week.
Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.
MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th
Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its thi
The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.
Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we
TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic scored 27 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, to go with 14 rebounds and six assists as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 124-113 on Monday night. Jerami Grant led all scorers with 32 points for Portland. Damian Lillard had 17 points and nine assists on a night when he was honored for becoming the leading scorer in Trail Blazers history. LaMelo Ball paced the Hornets with 25 points. Portland trailed by 14 in the second quart
That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the
MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit
CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 36 points and the Houston Rockets used a 17-1 run in the third quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 133-118 on Monday night, snapping a five-game losing streak. Alperan Sengun added 25 points and Jalen Green had 24 for Houston, which scored the first 10 points of the game but blew an 18-point lead before its third-quarter spurt. DeMar DeRozan scored 31 for the Bulls, who won their previous three games. DeRozan passed George Gervin for 44th place
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers led comeback wins and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Russell Wilson and the Broncos. It was a triumphant Christmas for the Buccaneers, Packers and Rams as many figured it would be when the schedule was released in May. The NFC’s top three preseason Super Bowl favorites were expected to be jockeying for playoff positioning Sunday. Instead, the Rams (5-10) are trying to avoid the most losses by a defending Super Bowl champion. The Packers (7-8) need help just to make th
NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi