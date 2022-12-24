News bulletin 2022/12/24 09:05

The Canadian Press

PERTH, United Kingdom — The World Curling Federation has extended a ban on Russia and Belarus from its events through to the end of the 2022-23 season. Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, and Belarus supported it, the WCF booted both countries from all events, including the world championships, and made the ban effective until the end of 2022. "This has now been extended following concerns that their involvement would damage the integrity of the events due to the ongoing conflict i