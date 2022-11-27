News bulletin 2022/11/27 10:10

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov reached the final when they played in the Davis Cup together three years ago. They have reunited this week in Malaga, Spain, with a goal of leading Canada to its first title at the season-closing team event. "Teams are afraid of us," Canadian captain Frank Dancevic said Tuesday. "We have two top guys coming in, they've played a lot of matches and they're confident. I feel like we have a mental edge coming in for sure. "But people are going to come after
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night. The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period. The Cavaliers hadn’t scored below 15 points in any quarter this season before Friday. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Darius
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a
TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record
TORONTO — Fred VanVleet bounced back from an illness to score 26 points, while O.G. Anunoby added 26 points and nine rebounds and the depleted Toronto Raptors beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 on Saturday. Chris Boucher finished with 22 points, including a big basket in the dying seconds for Toronto (10-9). Juancho Hernangomez scored 10 points. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks (9-9) with 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. The Raptors have been hard hit by injuries and illness, starting the
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t have been able to play Wednesday if the game had been held then. “Today, probably not, but good thing we don’t play today; we play in what, four days,” Fields said. “So we’ll see how it
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derick Brassard and Mathieu Joseph each had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Friday. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle each had a power-play goal, helping the Senators stop a three-game losing streak. Artem Zub also scored, Drake Batherson had two assists and Cam Talbot made 31 saves. “We had a really good effort today,” Tkachuk said. “Special teams came up big, PK was great tonight, and power play, you know, showed up when we neede
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — That hurdle over a defender in the open field was just an instinctive move for Jake Ferguson. That unique celebration with the other three Dallas Cowboys tight ends after a touchdown a few plays later was a scheme he had come up in advance. And it was Ferguson who got bopped on the head in a live-version Whac-A-Mole celebration in the Cowboys' 28-20 win on Thanksgiving Day, in another knock for the New York Giants in a once-promising season that seems to be unraveling wit
Miles Wood was in his car and not in a good mood. New Jersey Devils fans were in the same boat for different reasons. A team with heightened expectations after a mostly miserable decade had just dropped its second straight game to open a season that was supposed to be different. And the locals were already extremely restless. Chants of "Fire Lindy" directed at veteran head coach Lindy Ruff rained down from the stands inside Prudential Center that night. "We've definitely been in the soup for a c
TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby scored eight of the Toronto Raptors' final dozen points on Saturday, all but single-handedly wrestling the win out of the Mavericks' clutches. "He wanted 'em to go in so bad, he started willing those ones in," coach Nick Nurse said of Anunoby's late baskets. Anunoby finished with 26 points and nine rebounds — and played great defence on Luka Doncic — while Fred VanVleet bounced back from an illness to score 26 points, and the depleted Raptors beat Dallas 105-100 on Saturda
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi
TORONTO — The Canada-Belgium World Cup soccer game garnered plenty of attention on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.'s Proline betting service. The OLG said Thursday the World Cup contest was Proline's highest overall wagered event Wednesday of any sport. It has also so far been the highest wagered game of the World Cup and did more volume than the day's other three games combined. Belgium defeated the Canadian team 1-0. Canada is appearing in only its second World Cup and first since '86. Ac