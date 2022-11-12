News bulletin 2022/11/12 10:06

WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the news. Jackson had started nine games this season with 30 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a
The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre
MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing
CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of
Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec
WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the
Russia's war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday abandoned plans to stage a World Cup in February 2024 as they had hoped, saying in a joint statement “iit is not feasible" in the current environment. There is uncertainty about what to do with players from Russia since the country's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year and the ongoing war there. Some countries did not want Russians to participate, even if under a
MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like
P.K. Subban has become a full-time member of ESPN's hockey team after contributing during last season’s Stanley Cup playoff coverage. Subban, who retired in September, has signed a three-year agreement with ESPN. He will work mainly as a studio analyst but will handle some games during the season. “I’ve known for a few weeks now. It’s been tough to have known what I was gonna do that and just kind of keep it close to the chest. But I’m excited now that we’re now here,” Subban said. “I had done s
WASHINGTON (AP) — Casey DeSmith made 24 saves for his first win of the season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins took advantage of Darcy Kuemper’s struggles in net at the other end to beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 Wednesday night and snap their seven-game losing streak. Behind soft goals from Jason Zucker and Brock McGinn that squeaked through Kuemper and a shot from Jeff Petry just inside the blue line that beat him clean, the Penguins won for the first time since Oct. 22. The skid was the organiz