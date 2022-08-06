News bulletin 2022/08/06 11:11

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
STORY: At a news conference in Manila with his Philippines counterpart, Blinken said the United States would work to ensure communication channels with China remained open to prevent miscommunication.Blinken also chided Beijing for retaliatory actions that went beyond firing missiles to walking away from climate change talks. "Countries around the region and around the world… expect us, the United States and China, to manage our differences responsibly," he said.Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Enrique Manalo, welcomed assurances from Blinken that they would work closely with new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's administration, and look at promoting regional peace and stability.
“That was different, for sure. The odds of hitting that spot are obviously very low,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said.
Heavy rainfall hit Death Valley National Park (DVNP) and surrounding areas on Friday, August 5, causing flash flooding and road closures.Footage shot by Laura Cunningham shows water winding its way through the desert near Beatty, a Nevada town just east of Death Valley.As many as 1,000 people, including 500 visitors and 500 park staff, were stranded in DVNP when all roads in and out of the park were closed on Friday.“No injuries to staff or visitors have been reported,” park officials said. “Approximately sixty cars, belonging to visitors and staff, are buried in several feet of debris at the Inn at Death Valley.” Credit: Laura Cunningham via Storyful
A mysterious, giant sinkhole appeared at a mining site in Chile over the weekend, leading authorities to investigate.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis said in a court document that Sen. Lindsey Graham called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “to further his personal, political interest alone.”
VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau
CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-
A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com
MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C
The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada opened rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday with a gold medal in the team event. Tatiana Cocsanova, Carmel Kallemaa and Suzanna Shahbazian combined for a score of 272.95 points to finish ahead of Australia (268.65) and England (267.05). "The feeling I think (will be) hard to describe for the next few days until I get home and it actually kicks in that I'm a Commonwealth champion," Kallemaa said. "So I think the feeling is going
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada. Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota. “I’ll be in Toronto when the team gets to Toronto," Merrifield said, avoiding saying when he received the vaccine. Merrifield
CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — On the heels of making history at the world aquatic championships, Josh Liendo continues to break down barriers. The 19-year-old from Toronto captured a gold medal in the 100-metre butterfly at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, as part of a powerhouse Canadian swim team that has seemingly taken up permanent residence on the global medal podium. Liendo became the first Black Canadian swimmer to win an individual medal at a major international championship when he won
CALGARY — Newly-acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau has agreed to an eight-year, US$84 million extension with the Calgary Flames Thursday. The 29-year-old was a part of the July 22 deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Calgary had also acquired MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick in the trade. Huberdeau finished last season with 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points. His point total had him tied for second in the NHL, while his 85 assists we
Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
Sarah Mitton's gold medal in women's shot put on Wednesday highlighted Canada's five-gold medal haul at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Wednesday. The Brooklyn, N.S., native, managed a 19.03-metre throw to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd by just 0.05. New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche grabbed the bronze medal. "The goal from the beginning was to go out and win it, and we achieved it, though not the way we expected," said Mitton. "The competition started out really rough and I