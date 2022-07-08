News bulletin 2022/07/08 12:11

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi
TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be
MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “Manon is an excellent communicat
HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar
Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.
TORONTO — Although Boris Bede missed a routine convert that would have tied the game and forced overtime, his Toronto Argonauts teammates blamed themselves for their heartbreaking loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "A whole lot more points were missed than just on missed kicks," Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson said Monday night after his team slipped to 1-2 in the standings. With 25 seconds left in regulation, Bede missed a convert attempt that would have tied the game as the Argos
Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players
GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55
Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.
Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works
The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.
The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-
MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12
It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the
Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i
TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue