News bulletin 2022/06/05 07:39

The Canadian Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby took an unusual step to establish an immediate kinship with his new holder. When former Chicago Bears punter Pat O’Donnell was looking for a place for his family to live after signing with the Packers in March, Crosby invited them to stay over at his house. “We just wanted to get to know them as much as possible early on, so that as we moved through this, it just kind of makes things easier,” Crosby said. Crosby and O’Donnell had only