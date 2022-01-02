News bulletin 2022/01/02 07:16

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Amid COVID outbreaks, attendance restrictions and game postponements, the NHL needed a win. And the Winter Classic delivered just that.
Members of the team were accused of not wearing masks, smoking and listening to rock music on full blast.
"Your instincts were right and that mole on the back of my neck was a malignant melanoma and thanks to your persistence and the quick work of our doctors, it is now gone."
While the two CFP semifinal games resulted in blowouts, there have been some truly excellent bowl games over the last few weeks.
Make that back-to-back buzzer-beaters for DeMar DeRozan.
John Isner beat Canada’s Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-4 in 66 minutes to give the United States an early 1-0 lead at the ATP Cup on Sunday.
Raptors fans haven't heard much from or about Dragic since he stepped away in November. Now, he's once again in the spotlight.
Sam Bennett scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves to lead the Florida Panthers past the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Saturday for their third straight win.
"Happy new year, Dana White."
Noah Dobson scored 3:52 into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the slumping Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
ESPN has a vested interest in star players playing in bowl games.
The hottest-ever New Year's Day in London saw Arsenal fans get heated after a meltdown against Manchester City.
No head coach wants to hear that his owner is 'embarrassed' by him.
Two more Montreal Canadiens players entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols on Saturday.
SEATTLE (AP) — After a day full of obstacles — including traveling the morning of the game and a series of false positive COVID-19 tests — the Vancouver Canucks savored getting the best of their new Pacific Northwest rivals again. Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Hoglander scored first-period goals, Tyler Motte and Conor Garland scored in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks stayed hot with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. The Canucks traveled to Seattle on Saturday morning,
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and two assists, Todd McLellan earned his 500th win as an NHL coach and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night. Arvidsson’s wraparound goal 12 seconds into the game was his seventh of the season and tied for the third-quickest in Kings’ history to start a game. Arvidsson skated around the back of the net and had an opening on the far side of the net as Martin Jones was unable to get his left leg there in time to
TORONTO — The Maple Leafs’ first game of 2022 looked like much of 2021. Toronto filled the net – and there weren’t any fans in the building to see it. Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored shorthanded on the same penalty kill for their first goals of the season Saturday as the Leafs thumped the Ottawa Senators 6-0 in both teams’ return to action following the NHL’s extended break inside a Scotiabank Arena devoid of spectators because of new provincial COVID-19 regulations. Jack Campbell made 23
Kevin Porter Jr. reportedly threw something in the locker room before leaving the Toyota Center on Saturday, and Christian Wood refused to enter the game in the second half.
Baylor won just two games in 2020. In 2021, Baylor won a school record 12 games and its first major bowl game since 1979.