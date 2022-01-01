News bulletin 2022/01/01 21:14

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Members of the team were accused of not wearing masks, smoking and listening to rock music on full blast.
ESPN has a vested interest in star players playing in bowl games.
The hottest-ever New Year's Day in London saw Arsenal fans get heated after a meltdown against Manchester City.
Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam matched his career high with 19 rebounds against the Clippers. That, coupled with his team’s win, was enough to close out the year on a good note. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
No head coach wants to hear that his owner is 'embarrassed' by him.
Fred VanVleet had 31 points and nine assists in his first game back from COVID-19 protocols to lift the Toronto Raptors to a 116-108 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.
Georgia and Alabama will meet for the national title for the second time in five seasons. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs for the SEC title on Dec. 4.
Two more Montreal Canadiens players entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols on Saturday.
The NHL has postponed eight more games in Canada due to attendance restrictions implemented in response to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
On the subject of Beijing 2022 going ahead as planned, one of Canada's key sport leaders sounded very guarded as the calendar turned to the Olympic year.
The Toronto Raptors eked out a win against the Los Angeles Clippers, thanks in large part to returning OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, alongside Pascal Siakam. Though there is still conditioning and chemistry work to be done, their energy was pivotal in Friday’s win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Lorenzo Insigne has reportedly agreed to join Toronto FC next summer in what is being lauded as one of the most momentous transfers in MLS history.
Brandon Bolden is cancer-free after being diagnosed with a type of skin cancer in 2018.
The Indianapolis Colts activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and he should be able to start against Las Vegas on Sunday. Wentz, who is unvaccinated, must have a negative test Sunday to be allowed to play under new protocols adopted by the NFL and the players' union this week. He went on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and was required to isolate for five days. The Colts (9-6) can clinch a playoff berth by winning. They also activated cornerback T.J. Carrie and tack
Wentz hasn't been cleared to start on Sunday, but it's expected he will.
Canada's Sébastien Toutant posted the two best runs of the day to win gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. Toutant, of L'Assomption, Que., an Olympic champion at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, scored 86.86 in his second run to secure the victory. With Toutant included, five accomplished snowboarders — Mark McMorris, Max Parrot, Liam Brearley and Darcy Sharpe — are fighting for four Olympic spots in slopestyle and big air. None have reached the podium in tw
WATFORD, England (AP) — Davinson Sanchez’s stoppage-time goal secured Tottenham a 1-0 victory over Watford on Saturday to enhance its pursuit of Champions League qualification. The Colombia defender headed a free kick from Heung-min Son past goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann in the sixth minute of added time to hand Watford a sixth successive loss. The match had been temporarily halted for a few minutes in the closing stages when a supporter in a stand became ill. Tottenham moved two points behind four
ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career that included four blowout losses in the title game with the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons, died Saturday. He was 77. A statement released by his family through former Falcons media relations director Aaron Salkin said Reeves died of complications from dementia. The statement said he died “peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta.
SIGULDA, Latvia — Canadian bobsledder Christine de Bruin captured her second gold medal of the season, winning the monobob at a World Cup on Saturday. The 32-year-old from Stoney Plain, Alta., felt fortunate to be able to race at all. The Canadian bobsled team was hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this week, with 11 athletes and three coaches in isolation. "What a crazy week," de Bruin said. "I don't even know where to begin. I was very grateful that I was able to compete and to be able to
Reeves participated in nine Super Bowls as a player and coach, winning two.