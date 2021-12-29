News bulletin 2021/12/29 07:23

The Canadian Press

HOUSTON (AP) — LeBron James and Russell Westbrook both had triple-doubles and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a season-high, five-game skid with a 132-123 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. “The hardest thing to do in this league is win," James said. “So when you win you never take it for granted." James had 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his third triple-double this season, and it was his fifth consecutive 30-point game. Westbrook scored 24 points with 12 rebounds and