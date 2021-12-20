News bulletin 2021/12/20 21:14

The Canadian Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When the New Orleans Saints gathered Monday to review footage of their stunning shutout victory at Tampa Bay, defensive coordinator and acting head coach Dennis Allen offered players his thoughts on keeping their extraordinary performance in perspective. “I just told the players ... that when you start paying too much attention to everybody that’s patting you on the back, the next thing you know, you’re going to turn around and there’ll be somebody that’s going to be kicking y