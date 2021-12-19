News bulletin 2021/12/19 07:53

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors are doing their best to deal with the rapidly changing COVID-19 world these days.
Red Wings GM and EVP Steve Yzerman offered up his thoughts on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols as the league trudges through a slew of outbreaks.
Tanner Kero was taken to the hospital after an illegal hit from Brett Connolly.
The Colts took a lead early and Jonathan Taylor iced the win late.
Derrick Lewis became the greatest knockout artist in UFC history Saturday.
The Rams still have 25 players in protocols, but coach Sean McVay thinks they’re “going in the positive direction.”
COVID-19 continues to force postponements around the NHL.
It has been a wild, chaotic start to Week 15, thanks to a COVID-19 outbreak in the NFL. Dalton Del Don offers up his fantasy sit-start tips to help navigate it all.
Kyrie Irving's season debut may be delayed even longer after he was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols.
Anthony Davis collapsed in the tunnel in pain on Friday night after taking a shot to the knee against the Timberwolves.
Tiger Woods returned to the golf course for the first time since his February accident.
"I apologize to Jacksonville."
What's better than one goalie goal? Two goalie goals!
In a stacked 2021 NBA Draft Class, the race for Rookie of the Year honours is going to come down to the wire. Here's who's leading the way as we approach the new year.
Buck Showalter reportedly signed a three-year deal with the Mets.
The NFL announced several changes to its virus protocols on Saturday amid widespread outbreaks.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bill Belichick relied on his characteristically short, sharp answers to explain what went wrong Saturday night at Indianapolis. Too many mistakes. Not enough plays being made. As a result, the Patriots’ seven-game winning streak ended and their reign atop the AFC has at least been temporarily put on hold after a 27-17 loss to the rival Colts. “Obviously we didn’t do anything well enough to win," Belichick said. “We didn’t play well, didn’t coach well. Penalties, interceptions
Baltimore has allowed the most deep completions in the NFL. Will Aaron Rodgers take a shot on Sunday?
Tyron Woodley was out cold.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander created space to hit his winner. Then he created space for his celebration dance. Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 27-foot, step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 104-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. On Wednesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 30-footer with 1.4 seconds to tie the game against New Orleans, but Devonte Graham drained a 60-foot heave as time expired for the winner. This time, Gilgeous-