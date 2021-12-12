News bulletin 2021/12/12 07:47

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
A lucky bounce allowed the Toronto Maple Leafs to escape with a 5-4 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Young beat Pitt QB Kenny Pickett, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Michigan DL Aidan Hutchinson for the award.
Brandon McNally of the Cardiff Devils was suspended and fined after a wild sequence of events.
Familiarity shouldn't be an issue for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.
The NHL announced it made the wrong call in disallowing what would have been the Sabres’ tying goal in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the Rangers.
After conceding the tying goal on the last kick of regulation, NYCFC rallied to stun the Timbers at Providence Park and win their first title.
Bishop has spent the last 14 months trying to return from surgery after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Max Verstappen landed the first big blow in his winner-takes-all title battle with Lewis Hamilton by seizing pole position for Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.
The Los Angeles Rams will look for revenge on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in just one of the many intriguing matchups of Week 14.
It's a do-or-die week for many fantasy managers. Here's Dalton Del Don's lineup advice for every game.
It's going to be awhile before we see Zion on the court.
Meyer's first season has been one mess after another, and NFL Network is reporting it's wearing on his team.
Brady Tkachuk scored his first career hat trick Saturday afternoon to lead the surging Ottawa Senators to a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Former NHL coach and current ESPN broadcaster John Tortorella went full Torts with an absolutely classic take on this week's viral Zegras-Milano tally.
Toronto said goodbye to Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, but made some solid investments in its pitching corps.
The Indiana Pacers are reportedly looking to trade many of their core pieces. The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, have the assets and draft capital to make a deal happen. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
CALGARY — Linus Ullmark is on a roll and so are the Boston Bruins. Ullmark turned aside 40 shots and Brad Marchand paced the offence with a goal and an assist Saturday to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames. That's two or fewer goals against in each of Ullmark's last five starts. He's won four of those games. On the season, he's 7-5-0. The Bruins have points in five straight games (3-0-2) and have gone seven consecutive games on the road (6-0-1) without a regulation loss.
EDMONTON — Sebastian Aho was too much for the slumping Oilers. Aho had two goals and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes won their fourth consecutive game, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Saturday. The 24-year-old Finnish forward has 12 points in his last five games. “He is a special player,” Carolina defenceman Jaccob Slavin said of Aho. “We’ve had him for a long time now and we know what he’s capable of and it’s good that everyone else is starting to realize that. "It’s super special for
Poirier’s striking carried the day in the first round, but Oliveira controlled the second and finished Poirier at 1:02 of the third with a rear naked choke.
NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and the New York Islanders finally won a game at their new arena, beating the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Saturday night. Andy Greene scored the game-tying goal and Parise put the Islanders ahead, giving New York its second win in three games. Noah Dobson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for New York, and Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves. Mathew Barzal extended his point streak to six games with two assists. Jesper Bratt and Ja