News bulletin 2021/12/12 06:45

A lucky bounce allowed the Toronto Maple Leafs to escape with a 5-4 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Young beat Pitt QB Kenny Pickett, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Michigan DL Aidan Hutchinson for the award.
Brandon McNally of the Cardiff Devils was suspended and fined after a wild sequence of events.
Familiarity shouldn't be an issue for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.
The NHL announced it made the wrong call in disallowing what would have been the Sabres’ tying goal in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the Rangers.
After conceding the tying goal on the last kick of regulation, NYCFC rallied to stun the Timbers at Providence Park and win their first title.
Bishop has spent the last 14 months trying to return from surgery after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Max Verstappen landed the first big blow in his winner-takes-all title battle with Lewis Hamilton by seizing pole position for Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.
The Los Angeles Rams will look for revenge on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in just one of the many intriguing matchups of Week 14.
It's a do-or-die week for many fantasy managers. Here's Dalton Del Don's lineup advice for every game.
It's going to be awhile before we see Zion on the court.
Meyer's first season has been one mess after another, and NFL Network is reporting it's wearing on his team.
Brady Tkachuk scored his first career hat trick Saturday afternoon to lead the surging Ottawa Senators to a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Former NHL coach and current ESPN broadcaster John Tortorella went full Torts with an absolutely classic take on this week's viral Zegras-Milano tally.
Toronto said goodbye to Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, but made some solid investments in its pitching corps.
The Indiana Pacers are reportedly looking to trade many of their core pieces. The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, have the assets and draft capital to make a deal happen. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
CALGARY — Linus Ullmark had a remarkable 40-save effort and Brad Marchand paced the offence with a goal and an assist Saturday to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames. Ullmark has given up two or fewer goals in each of his last five starts, winning four of those games. He improved to 7-5-0. Charlie McAvoy, Curtis Lazar, and Connor Clifton, with his first of the season, also scored for Boston (14-8-2). The Bruins have points in five straight games (3-0-2) and have gone seve
Poirier’s striking carried the day in the first round, but Oliveira controlled the second and finished Poirier at 1:02 of the third with a rear naked choke.
NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and the New York Islanders finally won a game at their new arena, beating the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Saturday night. Andy Greene scored the game-tying goal and Parise put the Islanders ahead, giving New York its second win in three games. Noah Dobson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for New York, and Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves. Mathew Barzal extended his point streak to six games with two assists. Jesper Bratt and Ja
SEATTLE (AP) — Max Domi had two goals and an assist, Jake Bean scored 55 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Saturday night. Jack Roslovic and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and assist for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in eight games. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves and the Blue Jackets withstood Seattle’s furious rally in the third period. Seattle rallied with three goals in the third, capped by Vince Dunn’s wrist shot with