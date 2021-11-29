News bulletin 2021/11/29 07:11

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Michael Bunting, Alexander Kerfoot and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and the Maple Leafs tied a franchise record with their seventh straight road victory.
The AL East upstarts are trying to complete a transformation like the one Kevin Gausman helped the San Francisco Giants achieve.
Fred VanVleet had thoughts about officiating after the Raptors’ loss to the Celtics. But he’s not trying to get fined, so he kept them to himself. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
The losses continue to mount for the injury-riddled Toronto Raptors.
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the scathing comments Tkachuk aimed at Lemieux after an incident between the two ended in a bite.
The Rangers went big to secure the first top-level shortstop to sign in a loaded class.
Jeff Gorton will take over the reins and lead the search for a bilingual general manager.
If Kane goes unclaimed through the 24-hour window, he will be sent down to the AHL.
Goran Dragic will be away from the Raptors for an undetermined amount of time to deal with a personal matter.
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie wonder what ails Matt Murray, whose days appear numbered with the Ottawa Senators with two-plus seasons remaining on his deal.
The Bucks added more depth down low on Sunday afternoon.
Jennifer Jones defeated Tracy Fleury 6-5 in the women's final at Canada's Olympic curling trials to secure a berth at the Beijing Games.
Joe Buck has jokes, everyone.
Brady Tkachuk told anyone who would hear it how he felt about the incident.
Thanks to Jalen Reagor, the Eagles lost back-to-back games to the Giants for the first time in 13 years.
The Raptors have the tools, it’s just up to them to put the pieces together.
The Blue Jays have reportedly added a reliable reliever to their bullpen.
Kanter will also reportedly become a U.S. citizen on Monday.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Cleveland Browns can only hope that a week off will enable them to secure solutions to a deep list of problems cramping their quest to return to the postseason. Looking to close the gap on AFC North leaders Baltimore (8-3), Cleveland came up with a clunker of a performance Sunday night in a 16-10 defeat. Ill-timed and foolish penalties, an ineffective offense and a failure to capitalize on four interceptions added up to an agonizing defeat that dropped the Browns (6-6) into
BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored the tying goal on a power play in the third period and set-up David Pastrnak’s go-ahead score, helping the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night. Anton Blidh also scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark made 36 saves. The Bruins won for the fifth time in seven games. Tanner Pearson and Conor Garland scored for Vancouver. Former Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak made 39 saves and remains winless (0-4-1) in his first season with the Ca