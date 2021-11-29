News bulletin 2021/11/29 07:11

The Canadian Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Cleveland Browns can only hope that a week off will enable them to secure solutions to a deep list of problems cramping their quest to return to the postseason. Looking to close the gap on AFC North leaders Baltimore (8-3), Cleveland came up with a clunker of a performance Sunday night in a 16-10 defeat. Ill-timed and foolish penalties, an ineffective offense and a failure to capitalize on four interceptions added up to an agonizing defeat that dropped the Browns (6-6) into