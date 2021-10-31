News bulletin 2021/10/31 06:15

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
The Atlanta Braves won Game 4 of the World Series, pushing the Houston Astros to the brink.
Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 97-94 on Saturday night.
John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Petr Mrazek made 26 saves for his first victory with Toronto, and the Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Saturday night.
Dalton Del Don breaks down every matchup and identifies his top fliers and fades for Week 8.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discussed how the level of physicality seen around the league early this season is impacting the sport.
The San Jose Sharks were severely depleted when they took the ice on Saturday night.
Gary Bettman expressed "sincere regret" over what Beach went through with the Blackhawks in 2010.
President Trump says MLB invited him to the World Series, but baseball officials say the former president requested tickets.
Ernie Johnson said he was grieving, but grateful to spend 33 years with his son.
Svi Mykhailiuk addressed the media to discuss the chemistry developing within the second unit, and what it’s like to play with OG Anunoby.
Entering Saturday night’s game against Florida State, Clemson had an 0-7 record against the spread.
Chiefs players don't want to hear fans complaining about the team's slow start.
Kiselev handled a bout between Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Benoit Saint-Denis about as poorly as a referee at the highest levels of mixed martial arts has ever handled a bout.
The Buckeyes are hanging in the balance with more to prove,
The last No. 1 pick to have this type of debut was in 2013, when Anthony Bennett scored two points for the Cleveland Cavaliers. But it’s safe to say Cunningham won’t follow the road of a draft bust.
CALGARY — Sean Monahan scored his first goal of the season and added an assist Saturday night as the Calgary Flames, backstopped by Jacob Markstrom's 20-save shutout, made it six wins in a row with a 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (6-1-1). The Flames were coming off a five-game Eastern road trip in which they never trailed and won all games by a combined score of 21-7. While less busy than
VANCOUVER — A pair of power-play goals lifted the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at Rogers Arena. Warren Foegele and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers (6-1-0), who went 2 for 2 with the man advantage. Brock Boeser scored the only goal for Vancouver (3-5-1), with seven seconds left in the third period. Mikko Koskinen made his fourth-straight start for Edmonton with Mike Smith sidelined due to a lower-body injury. He stopped 29 shots. Thatcher Demko ma
ATLANTA (AP) — Zack Greinke didn't get a decision in the Atlanta Braves’ 3-2 victory Saturday night in Game 4 of the World Series, but he was nonetheless impressive as Houston’s starter, giving up no runs and four hits with no walks and three strikeouts in four innings. The 38-year-old Greinke, the active leader in the majors with 488 career starts and 219 victories, did not allow the Braves to get a runner in scoring position. He gave up a single in each inning and avoided further trouble. A ca
MONTREAL — By their own admission it was not the prettiest game for the Roughriders, but Saskatchewan nevertheless secured a playoff spot with a 19-14 victory over the Montreal Alouettes. Saturday night’s game was delayed as the B.C. Lions and Toronto Argonauts headed to overtime. With the Argos win, the Riders knew they could clinch a playoff spot by beating the Alouettes in the pouring rain. “We watched them fail on the two-point conversion and it gave us some juice,” said quarterback Cody Faj