News bulletin 2021/08/22 08:47

The Canadian Press

Vancouver Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos knows there’s work ahead – to make a run at an MLS playoff spot and to reconnect with fans while doing so. His club took a good step forward on both accounts Saturday after coming from behind to defeat Los Angeles FC 2-1, exactly 539 days after its last game in front of fans at B.C. Place. After the final whistle, players and supporters joined together to sing the Ben E. King classic “Stand By Me.” “We have to win our fans back,” Dos Santos said. “We’ve