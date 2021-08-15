News bulletin 2021/08/15 22:31

The Canadian Press

Unseeded Italian Camila Giorgi has won the National Bank Open in Montreal, beating No. 4-seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 7-5 in the final on Sunday. Giorgi, ranked No. 71 in the world, won the title in her first-ever appearance in a WTA 1000 final. The 29-year-old Italian used her speed and athleticism to edge the world No. 6, winning 71 per cent of her first service points and hitting seven aces. Giorgi secured the win with a break point, her fourth of the match, and tears wel