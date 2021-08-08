News bulletin 2021/08/08 06:42

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Warner won the country's first ever decathlon gold medal with a stellar performance across the event's 10 disciplines, finishing with a score of 9,018 points.
The Boston Red Sox halted their tumble in the standings with an extra-inning win to split a doubleheader with the Blue Jays on Saturday.
The NBA increased the maximum fine for tampering to $10 million in 2019.
Canada has claimed 23 medals at the 2020 Olympics, the most for the country at a non-boycotted Games.
George Springer has been the best hitter in baseball since the all-star break and is displaying a level of dominance few hitters are capable of.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Ezekiel Elliott was also sued in 2020 after his dogs allegedly attacked a person.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said helping COVID-19 patients in 2020 made him rethink his priorities.
Cole Hocker broke an Olympic record in Saturday's 1,500-meter final. So did five other runners who finished ahead of him.
German coach Kim Raisner urged her rider to "really hit" her horse when it wouldn't jump in competition on Friday, and even punched the horse herself.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
Gong Lijiao's reward for dominating her sport? Answering this reporter's ridiculous questions.
Some riders believed their horses may have been spooked by an incredibly realistic statue of a sumo wrestler.
Amidst the tales of glory, controversy always looms large at the Olympics, and Tokyo 2020 was no exception.
EDMONTON — Abdul Kanneh had a 102-yard interception return as the Ottawa Redblacks spoiled the start of the new Elks era in Edmonton, emerging with a season-opening 16-12 road victory Saturday. The first — and what would turn out to be the only — major score of the game came five minutes into the fourth quarter courtesy of the Redblacks defence, as a pass from Elks QB Trevor Harris bounced out of the hands of receiver Shai Ross and into the arms of Ottawa’s Kanneh, who blazed almost the length o
A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ NOT EXTRA SPECIAL Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and the World Series champion Dodgers have been hitting on almost all cylinders this season. Except when it comes to extra innings, that is. Los Angeles lost its 11th straight game in extras Friday night, falling to the Angels 4-3 at Dodger Stadium. The major league record for consecutive extra-inning losses in a season is 12 by the expansion Montreal Expos in 1969. Overall, the Dodgers are 1-12 in
Toronto FC added a wild chapter Saturday to its Jekyll and Hyde season. Second-half goals by Richie Laryea and Alejandro Pozuelo lifted Toronto into a 2-2 tie with New York City FC. TFC had looked down and out after a dominant first 45 minutes by the New Yorkers. But it changed the story with a turbocharged rally after the break. "The second half is the type of the team that we want to see," said Toronto interim coach Javier Perez, whose side also came out flat in the first half of a midweek 3-0
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run double and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. The Dodgers trailed 3-2 in the seventh before Cody Bellinger homered off Angels starter Jaime Barria. Corey Seager led off the eighth with an infield single and advanced to second on Will Smith's one-out hit. That set the stage for Taylor, who lined a sinker from Junior Guerra (2-2) into left-center. Left fielder Jus
CALGARY — After recording his first CFL victory as head coach of the Toronto Argonauts, Ryan Dinwiddie praised his players for their come-from-behind effort. “We knew it was going to be huge challenge,” said Dinwiddie, who served for four seasons as Calgary’s quarterbacks coach before being hired by the Argos. “I really thought all the guys fought together. “I always preach family. We’ve got to stick together, take care of each other. I thought those guys, they never wavered off of that. They ju
Let's examine the issues facing the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Rams.